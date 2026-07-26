OnePlus recently introduced its latest N lineup in India. The new smartphone replaced the Nord series as the tech firm's most affordable lineup in the country. The N series currently has a single model, the OnePlus N6. However, this is set to change at the end of this month, when the smartphone maker will launch the OnePlus N6x, which will be its latest entry-level offering in India. Dedicated microsites for the phone's unveiling later this month were recently made live, confirming its availability details. The tech firm has also started teasing the design and specifications of the OnePlus N6x, which is expected to ship with “familiar” features.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming OnePlus N6x, based on teasers, marketing material, and leaks, since the launch of the phone is around the corner.

OnePlus N6x India Launch Details, Availability

The tech firm recently announced that it will launch the OnePlus N6x in India on July 31 at 12 pm IST. While the company has confirmed the exact launch date and time, it has yet to confirm whether it will host a dedicated launch event for the debut of the phone or unveil it through a soft launch. In case of the former, you can expect OnePlus to livestream the event via its official YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

Coming to its availability, the company has already confirmed that the OnePlus N6x will be available for purchase in India via Amazon and the OnePlus India online store. Additionally, the handset will be offered in two distinct colour options, dubbed Burgundy Red and Ice Blue.

OnePlus N6x Price in India (Expected)

The smartphone maker has yet to reveal the pricing details of the upcoming OnePlus N6x. However, reports suggest that it could be priced around Rs. 20,000 in India. The handset will reportedly be placed below the first N series handset. Hence, we can look at its pricing to get an idea about the OnePlus N6x's cost. The exact pricing is expected to be revealed on the day of its launch.

For reference, the OnePlus N6 was recently launched in India on June 30 at a starting price of Rs. 22,999 for the base model, featuring 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. However, the top-of-the-line 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration was launched at Rs. 24,999.

OnePlus N6x Specifications, Features (Expected)

While the full specifications and feature list are expected to be released on the day of the launch, the tech firm has been teasing various details about the upcoming OnePlus N6x, hinting at what one can expect the phone to offer.

Design, Display

In terms of design, the OnePlus N6x is shown to sport a textured flat rear panel, featuring a pill-shaped rear camera module, which resembles the design of the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, OnePlus Nord CE 5, and OnePlus Nord 5. The marketing materials also confirm that the smartphone will be equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack on the top. The centred OnePlus branding will be placed in the middle of the rear panel. A power button and volume controls appear on the right side of the OnePlus N6x.

The upcoming OnePlus N6x will reportedly sport a 6.67-inch HD+ (720 x 1,570 pixels) LCD touchscreen, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, and 259 ppi pixel density. For comparison, the OnePlus N6 features a he OnePlus N6 sports a 6.75-inch HD LCD touchscreen, delivering up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits peak brightness in HBM.

Performance, OS

As previously mentioned, the company has yet to confirm the name of the chipset on the OnePlus N6x. However, leaks suggest that it could be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series chipset, which could sit below the one found on the OnePlus N6. To recap, the OnePlus N6 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset. The company claims that the handset managed to score more than 6,15,800 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.

The OnePlus N6x is expected to ship with OnePlus's OxygenOS 16, which is based on Android 16. However, the company has yet to confirm the same.

Camera

The OnePlus N6x is confirmed to feature a single rear camera system, which will be placed inside a pill-shaped camera island. A secondary cutout also appears inside the deco, which is expected to be the secondary light sensor. An LED flash will be placed next to the camera island.

Reports suggest that the handset will feature a 50-megapixel camera on the back. The OnePlus N6x might also boast an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and videos, placed inside a hole-punch display cutout.

Battery

Recently, the tech firm announced that the OnePlus N6x will be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery. On top of this, the company says that the upcoming OnePlus N series handset will provide up to 2.5 days of battery life. Apart from this, the tech firm claims that the OnePlus N6x will offer 20.56 hours of video playback, 133.56 hours of music playback, 25.04 hours of social media scrolling, or 11.26 hours of video recording on a single charge.