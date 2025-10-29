Insta360 X4 Air was launched on Tuesday. The latest action camera comes with support for video recording in up to 8K 30fps resolution, leveraging dual 1/1.8-inch sensors. It supports gestures, enabling creators to twist their selfie stick to start capturing content, as well as voice commands. The Insta360 X4 Air has user-replaceable lenses. It is claimed to be the company's lightest-ever 8K 360 camera, tipping the scales at 165 grams.

Insta360 X4 Air Price, Availability

Insta360 X4 Air price starts at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 35,300) for the Standard Bundle. The Insta360 X4 Starter Bundle is priced at $439.99 (roughly Rs. 38,800). It includes the action camera itself, an additional battery, an invisible selfie stick, and a lens cap.

As per the company, the action camera will be available for purchase in Black and White colourways, via Amazon and select other retailers in the US and Canada. Buyers will also receive a complimentary one-year subscription to Insta360+ for a limited time.

Insta360 X4 Air Features, Specifications

The Insta360 X4 Air features dual 1/1.8-inch sensors with an f/1.95 aperture and 6.4mm focal length. It can record videos in up to 8K resolution at 30 frames per second. The InstaFrame mode supports up to 6K 30fps, while the Me mode supports 4K 30fps video capture. The company claims that the dual sensors increase the pixel area per frame by 134 percent compared to the standard X4 model, resulting in improved detail and more vibrant colours. Videos can be recorded in H.264 and H.265 formats, with a maximum 180Mbps bitrate.

The action camera supports the proprietary AdaptiveTone exposure algorithm, which analyses light from both lenses independently to balance brightness and colour across the full 360 image. There is also Active HDR, which boosts dynamic range and balances highlights and shadows. Insta360 X4 Air has three colour profiles — Vivid, Standard, and Flat.

When capturing 360-degree videos, the camera supports modes like Active HDR, InstaFrame, TimeLapse, TimeShift, Loop Recording, and Road. The single lens modes include Video, FreeFrame, Me mode, and Loop Recording. For audio, there are features like Auto Wind Reduction, Active Wind Reduction, Stereo, and Direction Focus.

The Insta360 X4 Air also comes with support for still capture at a maximum resolution of 29 megapixels (7,680 x 3,840 pixels). Creators can switch between Photo, HDR Photo, Interval, Starlapse, and Burst modes.

The action camera features user-replaceable lenses. The sensor is claimed to have an ultra-hard optical coating that offers twice the drop resistance compared to the standard Insta360 X4 Air. The company claims it is waterproof up to 49 feet and has FlowState Stabilisation and 360-degree Horizon Lock features for a stable video.

There is gesture support as well, with a simple Twist to Shoot gesture toggling video recording. Gesture Control can recognise hand signals when shooting content, while voice commands ensure hands-free operation.

The Insta360 X4 Air is equipped with a 2,010mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 88 minutes of 8K 30fps video recording. The action camera measures 46 × 113.8 × 37mm in terms of dimensions and tips the scales at 165g.