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Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ With 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is offered in three Pantone-curated colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 June 2026 12:38 IST
Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ With 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Motorola

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ features a 50-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ supports 15W wireless charging
  • Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ carries three rear cameras
  • The handset is sold in a single storage variant
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The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ was launched in India on June 4, and the handset arrived as the fourth model in the firm's midrange lineup for 2026, launching soon after the Pro model. The new Edge 70 series phone ships in three Pantone-curated colour options and a single storage variant. It is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series chipset, which is also found on the Pro model. The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ packs a 6,500mAh battery, with support for 15W wireless charging. It also boasts a triple rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel telephoto camera.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Price in India, Offers

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ price in India is set at Rs. 47,999 for the sole 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The tech firm is also offering an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards. Alternatively, customers can get an exchange bonus worth Rs. 3,000. Buyers who do not wish to pay the full amount at once can opt for up to 6 months interest-free EMI options.

The new handset is currently on sale in India via Flipkart and the Motorola India online store. The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is available in Pantone Chicory Coffee, Pantone Stormy Sea, and Pantone Zinfandel colourways.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Specifications, Features

Motorola's new dual SIM handset ships with Android 16-based Hello UI in India. The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is equipped with a 6.8-inch 1.5K (1,272×2,772 pixels) Extreme AMOLED display, delivering up to 144Hz of refresh rate, up to 5,200 nits peak brightness, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 450 ppi pixel density, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and HDR10+ support. It also ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and MIL-810H certification for durability.

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is powered by a 4nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset, clocked at 3.4GHz. It also features 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. For thermal management, the handset is equipped with a vapour chamber with a 4,600 sq mm heat dissipation area.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ features a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) main shooter with a Sony LYT-710 sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, offering up to 3x optical zoom, up to 50x digital zoom, and OIS, and a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera with a 112-degree field of view. It also gets a 50-megapixel (f/1.9) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls with autofocus.

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is backed by a 6,500mAh battery and features support for 90W (wired) and 15W (wireless) fast charging. The handset gets an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock for security. The new Edge 70 series phone measures 162.7×75.6×7.19mm and weighs about 190g.

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Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
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Further reading: Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus, Motorola, Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus Price in India, Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus India Launch, Motorola Edge 70 Pro Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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