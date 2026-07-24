Moto Pad 70 is set to launch in India next month and will be available for purchase through Flipkart. Ahead of the formal release, a dedicated Flipkart microsite has gone live, revealing several features of this Android tablet. It is confirmed to feature 5G connectivity and a 12.1-inch display. The Moto Pad 70 has a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset and a 10,200mAh battery. It will come bundled with the Moto Pen.

Moto Pad 70 India Launch Date Announced

Flipkart has published a landing page on its website confirming the Moto Pad 70 will launch on August 9. The official teasers reveal that the 5G tablet will have a 12.1-inch display with 2.5K resolution, 800 nits of brightness in (HBM) (high brightness mode) and 96 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The Moto Pad 70 is confirmed to include Moto Pen in the box, offering 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and features like tilt detection and palm rejection. It will offer several AI-based features like AI rewrite, Circle to Search, AI summary, and AI Continue writing. It also comes with Gemini integration.

The Moto Pad 70 will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC. It measures 6.29mm in thickness and weighs 530g. It will be compatible with the Moto folio keyboard with magnetic snap-on and pogo-pin connection. It has a 10,200mAh battery and supports 68W TurboPower charging.

Further, the Moto Pad 70 will have quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The tablet will have the Smart Connect feature for cross-device file sharing. It will be pre-installed with Android 16, and the company has promised OS upgrades through Android 18 and security updates until 2030.

Meanwhile, Motorola is set to launch the Moto Pad 70 Groove in India on July 31, and the company has already confirmed several of its key specifications. It will have a 12-1-inch 2.5K display and a 10,200mAh battery.

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