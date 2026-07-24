OnePlus N6x is scheduled to be launched in India at the end of this month. The smartphone maker recently began teasing the launch of the handset, which is set to arrive as the second model in the newly introduced OnePlus N series, joining the OnePlus N6. It is confirmed to go on sale in the country in two distinct colour options. Now, the company has revealed the battery capacity of the OnePlus N6x. Moreover, the claimed battery life that the OnePlus N6x will deliver has been revealed a week before its arrival. The company says that the phone will provide up to 2.5 days of battery life.

OnePlus N6x Specifications, Features (Expected)

The dedicated microsite for the OnePlus N6x has been updated to confirm that the soon-to-be-launched smartphone will be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery. The company claims that the OnePlus N6x will offer up to 2.5 days of battery life. On top of this, the smartphone maker has revealed that its upcoming OnePlus N series phone will provide 20.56 hours of video playback, 133.56 hours of music playback, 25.04 hours of social media scrolling, or 11.26 hours of video recording on a single charge.

This comes shortly after the company announced that the OnePlus N6x will be launched in India on July 31 at 12 pm IST. The company has already confirmed that the handset will be available for purchase in India via Amazon and the OnePlus India online store. The upcoming OnePlus N6 series smartphone will go on sale in the country in two colour options, namely Burgundy Red and Ice Blue. The tech firm has also revealed the design of the phone.

The OnePlus N6x is shown to sport a flat rear panel with a unique texture. A pill-shaped rear camera module will be placed in the top-left corner of its panel, next to an LED flash. Additionally, the centred OnePlus branding appears in the middle of the phone's rear panel. The camera island is teased to house a single camera lens, along with a secondary cutout, which could be for the secondary light sensor. It will also feature a 3.5mm audio jack on the top.

Additionally, the marketing materials show a power button and volume controls on the right side of the smartphone. The smartphone will reportedly be launched in India with “familiar” specifications and features. However, pricing, exact launch, and other specifications of the OnePlus N6x remain under wraps, which could be revealed in the coming days.

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