Insta360 Link 2 Pro, Link 2C Pro Launched With 4K AI Cameras, Gimbal Tracking and Dual-Mic Audio: Price, Features

Both Insta360 Link 2 Pro and Insta360 Link 2C Pro support gesture controls, scene presets, Smart Whiteboard, DeskView, and virtual backgrounds.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 January 2026 10:48 IST
Insta360 Link 2 Pro, Link 2C Pro Launched With 4K AI Cameras, Gimbal Tracking and Dual-Mic Audio: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Insta360

The main difference between Insta360 Link 2 Pro and Link 2C Pro lies in tracking and physical design

Highlights
  • Insta360 Link 2 Pro features a 2-axis gimbal with AI subject tracking
  • Both webcams use a large 1/1.3-inch sensor with dual native ISO
  • Insta360 Link 2 series supports 4K video in landscape and portrait modes
Insta360 has introduced two AI-powered 4K webcams, the Insta360 Link 2 Pro and Insta360 Link 2C Pro. The new models aim to narrow the gap between basic webcams and professional camera and microphone setups by offering improved video quality, enhanced audio capture, and smarter software tools. The Link 2 Pro has received a 2026 CES Picks Award in the TWICE category. Both webcams are built for desktop use and are said to be aimed at professionals, educators, and content creators seeking reliable performance.

Pricing for the Insta360 Link 2 Pro is set at $249.99 (roughly Rs. 22,500), while the Insta360 Link 2C Pro will set you back by $199.99 (roughly Rs. 18,000). Both webcam models are currently available globally via the Insta360 Official Store, Amazon, and authorised retail partners.

Both the Insta360 Link 2 Pro and Insta360 Link 2C Pro feature a 1/1.3-inch sensor, which is larger than what is commonly found in webcams. The cameras support dual native ISO ranging from 100 to 3200, helping deliver cleaner images in low light and more stable exposure in mixed lighting. HDR support is available on both models.

Insta360 Link 2 Pro and Insta360 Link 2C Pro can record video at up to 4K resolution at 30fps in both landscape and portrait orientations. They also support higher frame rates at lower resolutions, including 1080p and 720p at up to 60fps. Video compression options include H.264 and MJPEG, with certain restrictions at 4K and high-frame-rate portrait settings.

Autofocus on the Insta360 Link 2 Pro and Insta360 Link 2C Pro relies on phase detection autofocus, with a minimum focus distance of 12cm. Both webcams use an f/1.9 aperture, a 24mm full-frame equivalent lens, and offer up to 4x digital zoom. The fixed field of view measures 83.9 degrees diagonally and 71.4 degrees horizontally.

The primary distinction between the two models lies in tracking and physical design. The Insta360 Link 2 Pro uses a 2-axis gimbal that enables AI-powered subject tracking, with options for head, half-body, and full-body framing, along with custom tracking areas and privacy pause zones. Meanwhile, the Insta360 Link 2C Pro features a fixed design and relies on intelligent auto-framing to keep individuals or small groups centred through adaptive zoom.

Audio capabilities are the same on the Insta360 Link 2 Pro and Insta360 Link 2C Pro. Each webcam includes a dual-microphone system, combining one omnidirectional and one directional microphone. Beamforming and AI noise reduction adjust voice capture based on surroundings. Users can choose between Standard, Original, Wide, and Focus audio modes depending on the use case.

Both Insta360 Link 2 Pro and Insta360 Link 2C Pro support gesture controls, scene presets, Smart Whiteboard, DeskView, virtual backgrounds, background blur, green screen, portrait video, and GPU-based natural bokeh. The webcams integrate with Elgato Stream Deck, Insta360 Wave, and Insta360 Link Controller software, which includes the Insta360 InSight AI meeting assistant. Connectivity is via USB-C with 5V/1A power input, and both models ship with a magnetic mount and support Windows and macOS systems.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Insta360 Link 2 Pro, Link 2C Pro Launched With 4K AI Cameras, Gimbal Tracking and Dual-Mic Audio: Price, Features
