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HMD Touch AI Reportedly Launched in China With Doubao AI, 3.2-Inch Touchscreen

For photography, the HMD Touch AI handset is said to feature a 2-megapixel rear camera alongside a front-facing camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 24 July 2026 17:54 IST
HMD Touch AI Reportedly Launched in China With Doubao AI, 3.2-Inch Touchscreen

Photo Credit: ITHome

HMD Touch AI comes in a cyan finish

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Highlights
  • HMD Touch AI runs run ByteDance's Doubao AI
  • It features a 3.2-inch touchscreen display
  • HMD Touch AI supports dual 4G and Wi-Fi
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HMD Touch AI has reportedly been launched in China as a new feature phone with a touchscreen display, AI-powered features and a design inspired by the Nokia Lumia series. According to an ITHome report, the handset supports dual 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi, hotspot sharing, mobile payments and a dedicated SOS button. It is also said to be powered by ByteDance's Doubao AI model and offer AI-assisted translation, learning, photography and image generation features.

HMD Touch AI Price, Availability

According to the ITHome report, the HMD Touch AI is priced at CNY 469 (roughly Rs. 6,700) in China and is currently available for pre-order. The handset is said to be offered in a cyan finish inspired by the Nokia Lumia series. HMD will also sell interchangeable rear covers in yellow, blue and white separately, as per the report.

HMD Touch AI Features, Specifications

The HMD Touch AI is said to feature a 3.2-inch touchscreen display. The handset is also reportedly equipped with full voice broadcast to read on-screen content aloud, helping reduce prolonged screen viewing. The phone is said to run a closed operating system that does not support third-party app downloads or short-video applications. It also offers parental controls, blacklist and whitelist functions, and built-in utilities such as an MP3 player, calendar, alarm clock, world clock, countdown timer, calculator, unit converter, Snake game and adjustable display brightness.

HMD's Touch AI is reportedly powered by ByteDance's Doubao AI model and includes six AI assistants. The AI suite is said to support conversational assistance, storytelling, question answering, emotional guidance, Chinese-English translation, spoken language practice with pronunciation and grammar correction, homework recognition that explains solution methods rather than providing direct answers, and AI-generated artwork based on text prompts.

For photography, the HMD Touch AI handset is said to feature a 2-megapixel rear camera alongside a front-facing camera. It reportedly supports AI-powered image recognition, AI image generation and style conversion, allowing users to transform photos into animation, comic and traditional Chinese painting styles. HMD also claims the phone can produce a retro CCD-style imaging effect.

Connectivity options on the HMD Touch AI are said to include dual Nano SIM support with dual 4G standby, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, hotspot sharing and a USB Type-C port. The handset can reportedly connect to public and home Wi-Fi networks, share its internet connection with tablets and laptops, and support Alipay QR code payments. Parents are also said to be able to pair the device with a smartphone to set daily spending limits and review transaction records.

The report adds that the HMD Touch AI features a customisable top button that can be assigned as an SOS key to send emergency alerts to preset contacts. It is also said to pack a 1,950mAh battery with USB Type-C charging support.

The HMD Touch AI is said to feature a Nokia Lumia-inspired design with a circular rear camera module and a cyan finish. HMD is also expected to offer interchangeable rear covers in yellow, blue and white separately. The retail package is reportedly set to include the phone, battery, USB Type-C charging cable, transparent protective case, SIM eject tool, quick start guide and warranty card.

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Further reading: HMD Touch AI, HMD Touch AI Price, HMD Touch AI Features, HMD
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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HMD Touch AI Reportedly Launched in China With Doubao AI, 3.2-Inch Touchscreen
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