Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Memory and Storage Chip Prices Tipped to Crash Next Year, But the Shortage Could Last Longer

Memory and Storage Chip Prices Tipped to Crash Next Year, But the Shortage Could Last Longer

The ongoing DRAM and NAND stick shortage is fuelled by the unprecedented increase in AI adoption.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 24 July 2026 17:56 IST
Memory and Storage Chip Prices Tipped to Crash Next Year, But the Shortage Could Last Longer

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Liam Briese

RAM shortage has forced OEMs to raise the prices of their phones

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • CMF recently paused the launch of its new phones for this year
  • Global smartphone shipments could hit a record low
  • OEMs have raised the prices of their phones
Advertisement

Smartphones, along with various other consumer electronics, have seen an unprecedented price hike recently. Tech firms across the world have had to raise the prices of their devices to offset the rise in the cost of critical components used to manufacture phones, laptops, tablets, and gaming consoles. Prices of memory and storage components, like DRAM and NAND sticks, have risen exponentially in recent months because of an ongoing shortage, as RAM and storage stick manufacturers have redirected chip supply to meet the demand of the booming AI industry. Now, a tipster claims that prices are expected to fall next year as the two companies offload stock in the market.

RAM and Storage Shortage Could Last Till First Quarter 2028

In a post on X, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) claims, citing industry sources, that two Chinese chip manufacturers, namely ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) and Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC), are currently stockpiling DRAM sticks. The two companies will reportedly offload their accumulated DRAM chip stock in the market next year.

VoltRam Shortage Discussion
Explore More...

If this is true, the increased supply of memory chips could counter the ongoing shortage, leading to prices of electronic components falling drastically. While the prices could fall in 2027, the DRAM and NAND stick shortage is expected to last until the first quarter of 2028. Hence, component manufacturers could continue to focus on supplying memory chips to AI firms for their data centres. If the prices do fall next year, it remains unclear whether smartphone manufacturers will pass on the cost relief to customers.

Smartphone prices have already been raised to unprecedented levels. Budget, mid-range, and flagship handsets now cost significantly more than they did before the shortage began. Nothing, being a relatively new brand, has already announced that it will not launch a flagship smartphone this year. On the other hand, Nothing's sub-brand CMF has paused all handset launches for this year, citing the ongoing RAM shortage pushing the prices of components.

IDC, the market research firm, in a recent report, highlighted that global smartphone shipments are expected to decline by 12.9 percent YoY in 2026 to 1.1 billion units. This is said to be the lowest annual handset shipment in terms of volume in more than a decade. Smaller vendors in the market are likely to be the worst hit by this anticipated slowdown.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: RAM Shortage, Smartphones, AI
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
HMD Touch AI Reportedly Launched in China With Doubao AI, 3.2-Inch Touchscreen
Moto Pad 70 India Launch Date Announced; Teased to Feature Dimensity 6400 SoC, 10,200mAh Battery

Related Stories

Memory and Storage Chip Prices Tipped to Crash Next Year, But the Shortage Could Last Longer
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple to Become Third-Largest Foldable Phone Maker Within Months of Launch
  2. iQOO Z11 Lite Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Camera, 6,500mAh Battery
  3. Lava Virat V1 5G, Virat V1 Launched in India: Price Details
  4. OnePlus N6x Confirmed to Launch in India With This Battery
  5. iPhone 18 Pro Max Price Leak Hints at Apple's Costliest Non-Folding iPhone
  6. Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro Appears on Geekbench Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  7. Moto Pad 70 Set to Launch on This Date in India
  8. Oppo K15 With Dual 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Arrives at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro Appears on Geekbench Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  2. Crypto Hacks Hit AFX and Verus Protocol Within Hours, Draining $31.6 Million
  3. OnePlus N6x Battery Capacity Revealed Week Before Launch in India
  4. Memory and Storage Chip Prices Tipped to Crash Next Year, But the Shortage Could Last Longer
  5. Moto Pad 70 India Launch Date Announced; Teased to Feature Dimensity 6400 SoC, 10,200mAh Battery
  6. HMD Touch AI Reportedly Launched in China With Doubao AI, 3.2-Inch Touchscreen
  7. Exynos 2700 Leak Suggests Samsung is Planning a Big Performance Upgrade
  8. Google Chrome Could Make Notification Prompts Less Annoying on Android
  9. Bitcoin Slips Below $66,000 as Middle East Tensions Pressure Crypto Market
  10. Xbox's Free Ad-Supported Game Streaming Begins Testing With One-Hour Session Limit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »