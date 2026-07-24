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Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro Appears on Geekbench Ahead of Anticipated Launch

The Galaxy F70 Pro was earlier listed on Samsung India's website, the BIS certification portal and the Bluetooth SIG database.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 24 July 2026 18:09 IST
Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro Appears on Geekbench Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G (pictured) was launched in India in June

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro certifications hint at an imminent launch
  • Samsung may offer six Android OS upgrades
  • Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro could start at Rs. 32,999
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Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro has surfaced on Geekbench ahead of its expected launch, revealing several key hardware details. The benchmark listing suggests that the upcoming Galaxy F-series smartphone will be powered by the same chipset as the recently launched Galaxy M47. The appearance follows multiple certification listings, indicating that Samsung could introduce the handset soon. Previous leaks have also hinted at its display, battery, cameras, software support and possible pricing in India.

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro Geekbench Listing

A Geekbench listing for the Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro, carrying the model number SM-E476B, has revealed the phone's chipset, memory configuration and software. The benchmark database shows the handset with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and Android 16. It recorded a single-core score of 998 and a multi-core score of 3,090.samsung galaxy f70 pro geekbench inline Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro Geekbench Listing

The Geekbench listing also identifies the motherboard codename as parrot, while the listed CPU configuration and Adreno GPU match the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. The same processor recently debuted on the Samsung Galaxy M47.

Before appearing on Geekbench, the smartphone had already surfaced on Samsung India's website, the BIS certification portal and the Bluetooth SIG database, pointing to an approaching launch.

Earlier reports have indicated that the Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro could feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is also expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The handset is tipped to feature a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation. Other expected features include NFC, an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro is expected to ship with One UI 8.5 based on Android 16. Samsung is also tipped to provide up to six years of Android OS upgrades for the handset. The Galaxy F70 Pro could additionally feature a leather-like rear panel, continuing a design approach seen on several recent Galaxy F-series smartphones.

Samsung has previously introduced closely related Galaxy M and Galaxy F series models with similar hardware, but offered them through different sales channels. If the company follows the same strategy, the Galaxy F70 Pro could arrive as the Galaxy F-series counterpart to the recently launched Galaxy M47.

A retailer communication leaked earlier this year suggested that the Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro could be offered in three storage variants. The 6GB + 128GB model could be priced at Rs. 32,999, while the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants may cost Rs. 36,999 and Rs. 41,999, respectively.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro, Samsung Galaxy F70, Samsung Galaxy M47, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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