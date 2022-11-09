Technology News
loading

Binance Buys Crypto Exchange FTX Amid Massive Liquidity Crisis: Here's What Investors Need to Know

Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange, will conduct due diligence in the coming days.

Written by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 9 November 2022 15:49 IST
Binance Buys Crypto Exchange FTX Amid Massive Liquidity Crisis: Here's What Investors Need to Know

Photo Credit: Reuters/ Darrin Zammit Lupi

Binance steps in with a deal to rescue arch-rival after surge in withdrawals

Highlights
  • Bankman-Fried and CZ have had a turbulent relationship
  • CZ claims that FTX had asked for Binance' help
  • The terms of the deal have not been chalked out

Changpeng Zhao, co-founder and chief executive of Binance, said the exchange signed a letter of intent to acquire the non-US assets of FTX, after the latter “asked for help” amid a liquidity crunch. The deal between high-profile rivals Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX's chief executive, and Binance's CZ came as speculation about FTX's financial health snowballed into $6 billion (roughly Rs. 48,921 crore) of withdrawals in the 72 hours before Tuesday night. The bailout of one of the biggest and most prominent companies in the global cryptocurrency industry by its chief competitor reverberated across the market.

The deal with Binance ends an explosive and very public row between Bankman-Fried and Zhao and will combine two of the world's biggest crypto exchanges.

FTX's troubles accelerated over the weekend when Binance said it intended to offload its holdings of FTX's token, FTT, citing concerns over the exchange's financial stability and sending the token plunging in price.

Bankman-Fried responded on Monday, saying a "competitor is trying to go after us with false rumors." He added he would "love it" if he could work with Zhao together for the ecosystem." The FTX chief also tried to calm markets by saying: "FTX is fine. Assets are fine."

But on Tuesday, he tweeted, "CZ has done, and will continue to do, an incredible job of building out the global crypto ecosystem, and creating a freer economic world." Bankman-Fried also vowed that all customer assets would be "covered one for one." FTX confirmed the deal; the two companies did not immediately disclose the terms.

In a note to investors late on Tuesday (via Reuters), Bankman-Fried attempted to reassure FTX investors, saying that "protecting shareholders is our highest priority," but said details of the deal were "still being hashed out." If completed, the deal will consolidate Binance's position as the largest platform in crypto trading.

The crypto industry has struggled over the past year, particularly since the failure of the terra and luna tokens in May. The price of flagship tokens bitcoin and ether plunged, and several big companies have collapsed, including lender Celsius Network and hedge fund Three Arrows Capital.

The rescue deal is also a major setback for Bankman-Fried, who has long been viewed as a relatively stable and ambitious figure in the often shaky world of crypto.

In the wake of this year's crypto market collapse, he earned a reputation as an industry savior after aiding failing companies. In June, the FTX chief announced a $250 million (roughly Rs. 2,038 crore) loan to ailing crypto lender BlockFi. The loan followed further assistance for crypto broker Voyager Digital, which was rescued by an FTX loan worth about $485 million (roughly Rs. 3,953 crore) in cash and Bitcoin.

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Binance, Sam Bankman Fried, FTX
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Realme 10 4G Goes Official With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Featured video of the day
Best DSLR Cameras for Content Creators

Related Stories

Binance Buys Crypto Exchange FTX Amid Massive Liquidity Crisis: Here's What Investors Need to Know
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 10 4G Debuts With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  2. Vivo Tech Day 2022 Roundup: From 5G to Gimbal Stabilisation, More
  3. Why Elon Musk's Net Worth Fell Below $200 Billion After the Twitter Deal
  4. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro to Get SoC Based on Exynos 2300: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Looking to Get Streaming Rights to Live Sports: Report
  2. Elon Musk Sold at Least $3.95 Billion of Tesla Shares Days After Closing Twitter Takeover Deal
  3. Binance Buys Crypto Exchange FTX Amid Massive Liquidity Crisis: Here's What Investors Need to Know
  4. Realme 10 4G Goes Official With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  5. Google Pixel 8 Series to Reportedly Get New SoC Based on Exynos 2300, Codenames Leaked
  6. God of War Ragnarök Day 1 PS4, PS5 Patch ‘Strongly’ Encouraged by Santa Monica Studio
  7. Coinbase Under German Scanner, Asked to Disclose Details on Business Practices
  8. EU Regulators Seek Broader Rules on Companies' Market Power, Focus on Innovation
  9. Disney+ Hotstar Now Has 61.3 Million Paid Subscribers, Drives Disney+ to 164.2 Million
  10. Vivo X90 Pro+ Camera Details Tipped, May Feature 50-Megapixel Sony IMX989 Sensor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.