Technology News

Binance Co-Founder Advises Caution to Crypto Investors, Notifies on Rising Listing Scams

Scammers impersonating Binance Co-Foudner Yi He have been reaching out to strangers primarily through LinkedIn.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 January 2024 16:11 IST
Binance Co-Founder Advises Caution to Crypto Investors, Notifies on Rising Listing Scams

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Tima Miroshnichenko

Crypto hacks and scams reportedly saw a 27.78 percent decline last year

Highlights
  • Scammers have created fake groups on WhatsApp
  • Scammers are posing as Binance executives
  • They lure investors with crypto rewards, investment opportunities
Advertisement

Binance Co-Foudner Yi He has disclosed that unidentified notorious elements are reaching out to existing or potential crypto investors, offering them scam token listings for money using her name. These types of scams are classified as ‘token listing' scams. Through social networking platforms like LinkedIn and X, cyber criminals first identify members of the crypto community, analyse their investment patterns, and then reach out to those who are more likely to invest in newer tokens with hopes to hit a jackpot. Sometimes the scammers also reach out to crypto projects luring them to pay and list their tokens on popular exchanges.

In He's case, scammers impersonating her have been reaching out to strangers primarily through LinkedIn. Advising the crypto community to beware of these scammers, He published a detailed post on X. She also attached an image of the message her impersonators have been forwarding, to give people an idea of what to beware of.

“Please be wary of those who claim to be close to me and discuss with you about investments or listing,” He posted from her own X account.

Earlier this month, self-proclaimed blockchain expert Anndy Lian also brought to light several fishy groups on WhatsApp messaging app. Through these unauthorised groups, scammers have been known to lure-in group members into free crypto investment opportunities, crypto rewards, and monthly events among other services.

“This gives crypto a bad name,” Lian published in a tweet, that also showed a screenshot of a fake Binance WhatsApp group titled ‘Singapore Binance T10'.

Commenting under He's word of caution, Lian re-shared his previous tweet and called for better education and awareness for the sector participants.

The crypto industry, that is currently sitting on the valuation of stands at $1.67 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,38,82,793 crore), has remained riddled with scams for years now. There were over 600 crypto hacks in 2023 that led to the loss of $2.61 billion (roughly Rs. 21,696 crore), a recent report by cybersecurity firm PeckShield reportedly disclosed. However, it also stated that crypto hacks and scams dipped by 27.78 percent in 2023 after the introduction of some new rules and regulations in the industry.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Token LIsting Scam, Crypto Scam, Binance
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Google Enables eSIM Transfer Feature While Setting Up Android Smartphones: Report

Related Stories

Binance Co-Founder Advises Caution to Crypto Investors, Notifies on Rising Listing Scams
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  2. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  3. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  4. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  5. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  6. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  7. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  10. Moto G34 Review: Affordable 5G
#Latest Stories
  1. Zoom Unveils New App for Apple Vision Pro With Personas, Spatial Zoom Experience Feature
  2. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Tipped to Launch at MWC 2024; Key Camera Details Leak Ahead of Debut
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 5 Could Get Car Crash Detection Feature: Report
  4. Samsung to Begin Laptop Manufacturing at Noida Plant Later This Year: Report
  5. Nothing Phone 2, Phone 1 Users Can Access ChatGPT Voice Shortcut From The Home Screen
  6. Tecno Spark 20 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Binance Co-Founder Advises Caution to Crypto Investors, Notifies on Rising Listing Scams
  8. Google Enables eSIM Transfer Feature While Setting Up Android Smartphones: Report
  9. Samsung's Galaxy AI to Reach 100 Million Galaxy Mobile Devices This Year
  10. Acer Swift Go 14 With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPUs Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »