Google has enabled support for transferring eSIMs — an embedded, digital SIM that can be used to activate a mobile plan — across Android smartphones, according to a report. The feature first appeared when some users were able to transfer their eSIM from an older Pixel phone to the Pixel 8 last year, and now users can reportedly transfer their digital SIM from their existing smartphone to a Samsung Galaxy S24 series phone, which shows the feature is expanding beyond Pixel phones.

Android Police reports that the setup process for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra includes a message asking you if you want to transfer your SIM from another device. You are prompted to unlock your existing device and place it next to the new phone, after which a popup appears on the older phone's screen to begin the transfer.

Just like setting up a new eSIM, you need to scan a QR code to move your existing one from the older phone to the newer Android handset. The feature to transfer your SIM card should eliminate the need to visit a nearby outlet, offering the same convenience of popping out a physical SIM card and placing it in a new phone.

Last year, Google announced at MWC 2023 that it would introduce the ability to transfer eSIMs across devices, while allowing users to convert their existing physical SIM to an eSIM. While the feature was previously spotted last year when Pixel 8 owners were upgrading from an older Pixel phone, its appearance on the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a sign that Google is expanding the feature to other OEMs.

However, the feature to transfer your existing eSIM to another phone isn't widely available at the moment. The Android Police report states that the feature currently works with T-Mobile eSIM profiles. If you live in other regions, including India, you will have to wait until your telecom operator supports Google's transfer feature to move your existing eSIM to another Android smartphone.

