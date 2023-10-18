Technology News

Binance Stops New User Signups in UK, Says Needs Time to Comply with Rules on Crypto Ads

In a bid to control the buzz around crypto in the UK, authorities in the UK have deployed a set of rules to oversee crypto-related marketing and advertising.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 October 2023 09:39 IST
Binance Stops New User Signups in UK, Says Needs Time to Comply with Rules on Crypto Ads

Photo Credit: Binance

The UK passed these rules to regulate crypto ads on October 8

Highlights
  • Binance has been trying to avoid legal troubles in the UK
  • It wishes to promote its business in the UK but within legal framework
  • Binance operations have faced probe in the US
Advertisement

Binance, starting this week, is pausing first-time signups in the UK. The reason behind the crypto exchange's decision is that it requires some time to get its operations to comply with UK's laws around crypto marketing and advertisement. The UK is exploring ways to establish itself as a crypto hub. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has taken several pro-crypto measures in the recent past to testify to UK's commitment to foster Web3. That being said, the country does not wish to see any financial upheaval unfold because uninformed citizens succumbed to crypto hype and made bad investment decisions.

In a bid to control the buzz around crypto in the UK, authorities there have deployed a set of rules to oversee crypto-related marketing and advertising. These rules came into effect on October 8. These rules allow crypto firms, registered with UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), to review and officially approve their own advertisements. If not, crypto firms can enlist government authorised organisations to give their ads the approvals.

Few weeks ago, Binance partnered Rebuildingsociety.com to get its promotional materials and advertisements green-flagged in the UK. Rebuildingsociety.com, that claims to be a peer-to-peer lending platform, however, was not authorised to approve crypto ads and hence Binance now needs to reevaluate its position. The exchange is scouting for another FCA-authorised firm to approve its ads.

Meanwhile, existing Binance users in Britian who have completed their ‘Investor Declaration and Appropriateness Test', will have access to the services. They, however, will not be allowed to use any new products or services that Binance rolls out before it gets its ad-approving agent.

Founded in July 2017, Binance is the world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume. The company has had some run-ins with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and has faced investigations in the US. To avoid facing legal troubles in the UK now, Binance is ready to take some time and complete all legal formalities.

The UK, meanwhile, has maintained a strict stance against exposing its citizens to volatile crypto assets that may cause them financial losses. In May, the country was looking to ban the marketing technique of ‘cold calling' for merchants dealing with cryptocurrencies and insurances.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Binance, UK, Advertisement Rules
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Apple Pencil (2023) With USB Type-C Port Launched as Cheaper Alternative to Second-Generation Pencil

Related Stories

Binance Stops New User Signups in UK, Says Needs Time to Comply with Rules on Crypto Ads
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Pencil (2023) With USB Type-C Port Launched at This Price
  2. BTC, ETH See Losses Alongside Most Altcoins, Stablecoins See Gains
  3. Vivo Y200 5G to Launch in India on This Date; Design Teased
  4. Best Deals on 50-Inch and Above Smart TVs During Amazon Sale
  5. Here Are the Top Deals on Laptops for the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  6. OnePlus Open First Look Video Shows Off Hinge Design, Durability
  7. Realme GT 5 Pro Specifications Tipped, May Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Be Unveiled Early Next Year
  9. WhatsApp Now Lets You Log in Using Your Face or Fingerprint on Android
  10. Spider-Man 2 Review: Insomniac’s Ambitious Sequel Swings for the Fences
#Latest Stories
  1. Binance Stops New User Signups in UK, Says Needs Time to Comply with Rules on Crypto Ads
  2. Apple Pencil (2023) With USB Type-C Port Launched as Cheaper Alternative to Second-Generation Pencil
  3. Huawei Nova 12 Series Specifications Leak; Might Feature Kirin Chipsets, Triple Rear Cameras
  4. Honor Play 8T Launch Date Tipped for October 18: Expected Specifications, Features
  5. OnePlus Open Confirmed to Arrive With Facebook, Other Third-Party Apps Out-of-the-Box: Here's Why
  6. Apple Vision Headset With Cheaper Price Tag in the Works Without EyeSight, Fewer Sensors: Mark Gurman
  7. Netflix in Talks to Bring a New Grand Theft Auto Title to Its Games Service: Report
  8. Oppo Find N3 Design Revealed in Official Renders Ahead of October 19 Launch
  9. US Govt Could Be World’s Largest BTC Reserve Owing to Seizures from Silk Road, Bitfinex Hack
  10. WhatsApp Introduces Support for Passkeys on Android, Enables Face or Fingerprint-Based Logins
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »