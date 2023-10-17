Apple Pencil (2023) was launched by the company on Tuesday as an affordable alternative to the company's second-generation Apple Pencil model. The new stylus has a matte finish and features a flat edge that can be used to magnetically attach the pencil to the side of the 10th-generation iPad that was launched last year, as well as other iPad models with a USB Type-C port, such as the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and the iPad mini. It does not support wireless charging and a few advanced features found on the more expensive Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

Apple Pencil (2023) price in India, availability

Apple Pencil (2023) price in India is set at Rs. 7,990 and the company says that customers will be able to purchase the new model in early November. Students can purchase the new Apple Pencil (2023) at Rs. 6,990.

The new Apple Pencil is cheaper than both the Apple Pencil (1st generation), which is priced at Rs. 9,500 in India, and the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) which costs Rs. 11,900.

A sliding mechanism reveals the USB Type-C port for charging

Photo Credit: Apple

Meanwhile, users with an iPad (2022) — or another model with a USB Type-C port — will no longer need to purchase a USB Type-C to Apple Pencil adapter that is required in order to use the first-generation Apple Pencil with iPad models that support the modern USB connector.

Apple Pencil (2023) specifications, features

The newly introduced Apple Pencil features a USB Type-C port that is hidden behind a sliding mechanism located at the top of the stylus. While it does have a flat edge that can be used to magnetically connect it to the side of modern iPad models that also have flat sides, you cannot charge it wirelessly like the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and you'll still need to pair the Apple Pencil using a cable.

Unlike the Apple Pencil (1st generation), the new stylus offers support for the Apple Pencil hover mode that is present on the more expensive second-generation Apple Pencil, but not its predecessor. However, the Apple Pencil (2023) does not support the pressure sensitivity feature that is available on both the first- and second-generation Apple Pencil models.

The new Apple Pencil compared with the company's other stylus models

Photo Credit: Apple

With its lower price tag, the Apple Pencil (2023) misses out on some of the functionality available on the second-generation Apple Pencil. This includes support for pressure sensitivity and the ability to double tap to change tools. Similarly, you won't be able to get a free engraving on the Apple Pencil (2023), unlike the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) model.

The Apple Pencil (2023) is compatible with the iPad Air (2020) and newer models, the iPad mini (2021), the 11-inch and 12-inch iPad Pro (2018) and newer models, and the iPad (2022). The stylus supports Bluetooth and wired connectivity over the included USB Type-C port and measures 155x7.5mm and weighs 20.5g, according to Apple.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.