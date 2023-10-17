Technology News
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Apple Pencil (2023) With USB Type C Port Launched as Cheaper Alternative to Second Generation Pencil

Apple Pencil (2023) With USB Type-C Port Launched as Cheaper Alternative to Second-Generation Pencil

The new Apple Pencil (2023) supports the Hover mode on the iPad Pro, but lacks support for pressure sensitivity and the double tap option to change tools.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 17 October 2023 20:55 IST
Apple Pencil (2023) With USB Type-C Port Launched as Cheaper Alternative to Second-Generation Pencil

Photo Credit: Apple

The new Apple Pencil (2023) can be magnetically attached to the 10th-generation iPad

Highlights
  • Apple Pencil (2023) can be magnetically attached to modern iPad models
  • The latest stylus from Apple also supports Hover mode on the iPad Pro
  • A USB Type-C cable is needed to pair your iPad with the new Apple Pencil
Advertisement

Apple Pencil (2023) was launched by the company on Tuesday as an affordable alternative to the company's second-generation Apple Pencil model. The new stylus has a matte finish and features a flat edge that can be used to magnetically attach the pencil to the side of the 10th-generation iPad that was launched last year, as well as other iPad models with a USB Type-C port, such as the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and the iPad mini. It does not support wireless charging and a few advanced features found on the more expensive Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

Apple Pencil (2023) price in India, availability

Apple Pencil (2023) price in India is set at Rs. 7,990 and the company says that customers will be able to purchase the new model in early November. Students can purchase the new Apple Pencil (2023) at Rs. 6,990.

The new Apple Pencil is cheaper than both the Apple Pencil (1st generation), which is priced at Rs. 9,500 in India, and the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) which costs Rs. 11,900.

apple pencil usb c sliding cap apple pencil 2023

A sliding mechanism reveals the USB Type-C port for charging
Photo Credit: Apple

 

Meanwhile, users with an iPad (2022) — or another model with a USB Type-C port — will no longer need to purchase a USB Type-C to Apple Pencil adapter that is required in order to use the first-generation Apple Pencil with iPad models that support the modern USB connector.

Apple Pencil (2023) specifications, features

The newly introduced Apple Pencil features a USB Type-C port that is hidden behind a sliding mechanism located at the top of the stylus. While it does have a flat edge that can be used to magnetically connect it to the side of modern iPad models that also have flat sides, you cannot charge it wirelessly like the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and you'll still need to pair the Apple Pencil using a cable.

Unlike the Apple Pencil (1st generation), the new stylus offers support for the Apple Pencil hover mode that is present on the more expensive second-generation Apple Pencil, but not its predecessor. However, the Apple Pencil (2023) does not support the pressure sensitivity feature that is available on both the first- and second-generation Apple Pencil models.

apple pencil comparison features apple pencil 2023

The new Apple Pencil compared with the company's other stylus models
Photo Credit: Apple

 

With its lower price tag, the Apple Pencil (2023) misses out on some of the functionality available on the second-generation Apple Pencil. This includes support for pressure sensitivity and the ability to double tap to change tools. Similarly, you won't be able to get a free engraving on the Apple Pencil (2023), unlike the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) model.

The Apple Pencil (2023) is compatible with the iPad Air (2020) and newer models, the iPad mini (2021), the 11-inch and 12-inch iPad Pro (2018) and newer models, and the iPad (2022). The stylus supports Bluetooth and wired connectivity over the included USB Type-C port and measures 155x7.5mm and weighs 20.5g, according to Apple.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple iPad Air (2020) Wi-Fi

Apple iPad Air (2020) Wi-Fi

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, easy to handle
  • Very good battery life
  • Solid overall performance
  • Useful software updates
  • USB Type-C port
  • Bad
  • Awkwardly placed Touch ID sensor
  • Very expensive accessories
  • No 3.5mm audio socket
Read detailed Apple iPad Air (2020) Wi-Fi review
Display 10.90-inch
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Resolution 2360x1640 pixels
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Pencil, Apple Pencil 2023, Apple Pencil price in India, Apple Pencil 2023 price in India, Apple Pencil specifications, Apple Pencil 2023 specifications, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Huawei Nova 12 Series Specifications Leak; Might Feature Kirin Chipsets, Triple Rear Cameras

Related Stories

Apple Pencil (2023) With USB Type-C Port Launched as Cheaper Alternative to Second-Generation Pencil
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y200 5G to Launch in India on This Date; Design Teased
  2. OnePlus Open First Look Video Shows Off Hinge Design, Durability
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top Deals on Popular Smartphones
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Be Unveiled Early Next Year
  5. Here Are the Top Deals on Laptops for the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  6. WhatsApp Now Lets You Log in Using Your Face or Fingerprint on Android
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Might Only Offer Up to 5x Optical Zoom
  8. Best Deals on 50-Inch and Above Smart TVs During Amazon Sale
  9. OnePlus Open India Price Tipped, May Cost Less Than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
  10. Realme GT 5 Pro Specifications Tipped, May Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Pencil (2023) With USB Type-C Port Launched as Cheaper Alternative to Second-Generation Pencil
  2. Huawei Nova 12 Series Specifications Leak; Might Feature Kirin Chipsets, Triple Rear Cameras
  3. Honor Play 8T Launch Date Tipped for October 18: Expected Specifications, Features
  4. OnePlus Open Confirmed to Arrive With Facebook, Other Third-Party Apps Out-of-the-Box: Here's Why
  5. Apple Vision Headset With Cheaper Price Tag in the Works Without EyeSight, Fewer Sensors: Mark Gurman
  6. Netflix in Talks to Bring a New Grand Theft Auto Title to Its Games Service: Report
  7. Oppo Find N3 Design Revealed in Official Renders Ahead of October 19 Launch
  8. US Govt Could Be World’s Largest BTC Reserve Owing to Seizures from Silk Road, Bitfinex Hack
  9. WhatsApp Introduces Support for Passkeys on Android, Enables Face or Fingerprint-Based Logins
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Might Drop 10x Telephoto Camera, But Retain 100x Digital Zoom
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »