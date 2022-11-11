Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Payments Being Accepted at Subway Outlets in Berlin via the Lightning Network

Subway has recorded more than 120 Bitcoin transactions in recent months across outlets in Berlin.

Written by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 11 November 2022 16:48 IST
Bitcoin Payments Being Accepted at Subway Outlets in Berlin via the Lightning Network

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Erik Mclean

Subway isn't the only fast-food chain to start tapping into the crypto fanbase

Highlights
  • The fast food chain began Bitcoin payments at three outlets
  • Subway first tried BTC payments for orders thirteen years ago
  • The franchise has partnered with Swiss BTC payments company Lipa

Subway, the largest franchise in the world by number of outlets, is reportedly tapping into the huge global Bitcoin fanbase by recognising it as a payment option. In this case, the fast-food restaurant chain is using the Bitcoin lightning network. Technically, the lightning network is a second layer added to Bitcoin's blockchain to enable off-chain transactions. As of now, trials have begun for Bitcoin payment in three Subway outlets in Germany's capital city of Berlin. Subway first experimented with Bitcoin almost 13 years ago in Moscow, Russia.

As per a CoinTelegragh report, the Berlin Subway franchise owner Daniel Hinze observed 120 Bitcoin transactions in the past few months. It can be recalled that Bitcoin was first experimented with by Subway in Moscow, Russia, about 13 years ago. Hinze disclosed that he desires to see digital assets become a medium of exchange.

"Five years ago, I started to deal with cryptocurrencies; and in the last two years, I have dealt very intensively with the topic of Bitcoin. With that in mind, I've decided that [Bitcoin] could be the better money system," said Hinze.

To encourage this initiative, users who make payments in BTC on all footlongs, and meatball marinaras would get a 10 percent discount. In addition, Hinze has offered a 50 percent discount on all payments for a week.

"Around the week, there was, of course, extremely high demand. Our three restaurants were frequently visited by people who liked to pay with Bitcoin.”

A partnership was sealed with a Bitcoin company based in Switzerland, Lipa, to enable an easy-to-use point-of-sale solution. This is said to have been highly patronised by enthusiasts with hashtag #usingBitcoin taking over german-speaking social media.

According to Bastien Feder, CEO of Lipa, Bitcoin is a currency and their mission is to make sure that it becomes irresistible to use. Lipa installed merchant devices at Subway outlets that allow customers to scan QR codes to enable fast payment at a cheaper cost. It is reported that merchants pay only a 1 percent charge for the service.

“It's 2.5 percent to 4 percent depending on the contract from the merchant. If it's a business card, there's 0.5 percent on top of that. […] And if it's a foreign business credit card, you pay up to 7 percent, and you don't know until the end of the month," explained Feder.

Feder added that there has been an exponential increase in the Bitcoin community in Germany, Switzerland, and other parts of the world. It is believed that the experience of paying over the Lightning network is completely different from when subway franchises first accepted Bitcoin payments in 2014 when customers had to wait for several minutes for payment to be processed.

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Lightning Network, Subway
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
India’s Giottus Crypto Exchange to Give ‘Proof of Reserves’, Rivals Keep Quiet
Featured video of the day
How To Use WhatsApp Call Link

Related Stories

Bitcoin Payments Being Accepted at Subway Outlets in Berlin via the Lightning Network
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Launches Rs. 199 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 3GB Data, 30 Days Validity
  2. Realme 10 5G Debuts With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC: Details Here
  3. Foxconn Said to Plan to Quadruple Workforce at Tamil Nadu iPhone Plant
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 May Feature Downgraded Vibration Motor to Keep Costs Low
  5. Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Review: It’s Not Just About the Cameras Anymore
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Lender BlockFi Pauses Withdrawals Amid FTX, Alameda Research Liquidity Crisis
  2. Bitcoin Payments Being Accepted at Subway Outlets in Berlin via the Lightning Network
  3. India’s Giottus Crypto Exchange to Give ‘Proof of Reserves’, Rivals Keep Quiet
  4. OnePlus 9 Series Gets OxygenOS 13 Update Based on Android 13 in India, North America
  5. Airtel Launches New Rs. 199 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 3GB Data, 30 Days Validity
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 May Come With Downgraded Vibration Motor, Could Be Priced Lower Than Galaxy S22
  7. Toshiba Cuts Annual Profit Outlook After 75 Percent Plunge in Q2 Earnings
  8. Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Trailer: Avalanche Software to Reveal Showcase Tonight at 11:25pm IST
  9. Mahindra Q4 Profit Up 46 Percent as Vehicle Sales Soar 75 Percent YoY to Over 1.7 Lakh Units
  10. iPhone Assembler Foxconn Said to Plan to Quadruple Workforce at Tamil Nadu Plant Over Two Years
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.