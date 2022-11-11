Technology News
loading

India’s Giottus Crypto Exchange to Give ‘Proof of Reserves’, Rivals Keep Quiet

Giottus Crytp Exchange, founded in 2017, has agreed to publicly publish their fund reserves or do a ‘Merkle tree’ proof of reserves.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 11 November 2022 16:46 IST
India’s Giottus Crypto Exchange to Give ‘Proof of Reserves’, Rivals Keep Quiet

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Giottus

Giottus' trading volume over the past 24 hours was $51 million, as per CoinMarketCap

Highlights
  • Giottus is a relatively lesser-known crypto exchange in India
  • The exchange has surpassed its rivals in agreeing to provide financial p
  • Giottus will essentially show it has enough assets to handle withdrawals

Giottus, an Indian crypto exchange, has taken a bold step to mark its impression in the crypto sector and make it to the headlines. Amid silence from rival crypto exchanges on the subject, Giottus has said that it will provide proof of reserves in order to add another layer of transparency to its business operations in the country. Proof of reserves are documents and evidence that demonstrate that a crypto exchange has sufficient assets to handle all withdrawals in cases of emergencies.

Digital currencies were slammed this week after the FTX crypto exchange was thrown into turmoil this month due to lack of liquidity.

The sequence of events slashed the total crypto market cap to $857.16 billion (nearly Rs. 69,27,325 crore) from its trillion-dollar valuation in the last two days, owing to bubbling sentiments of fear and distrust in the global crypto community.

Amid the chaos, Giottus has said that it was ready to provide proofs of internal finances to maintain the trust of its users.

“We are working on it. As a matter of fact, it's high time, we all did. We should have something within the next three months. This is also an ideal point for regulators to start looking at providing proof of reserves from exchanges as part of their filings,” a Coindesk report quoted Giattus as saying.

The platform, founded in 2017, has agreed to publicly publish their fund reserves or do a ‘Merkle tree' proof of reserves. The ‘Merkle tree' proof is a cryptographic data structure that maintains privacy but allows users to verify the stability of their holdings on exchanges, thereby creating trust.

As of now, other Indian exchanges including CoinSwitch Kuber and WazirX have not addressed their stance on providing proof of reserves.

India, by several industry experts, has been touted among the nations with most potential to explore and develop the crypto and Web3 technologies.

Johnny Lyu, the CEO of KuCoin crypto exchange, recently told Gadgets 360 that India is among the best producer of computer coders in the world and majority Indian engineers who are swarming towards Web3 are proficient in those computer languages that are required to tilt and shift the blockchain technology as we know it today.

India's crypto activity churned $172 billion (roughly Rs. 13,85,800 crore) in cryptocurrency-related activities from July 2021 through the June of this year, a Chainalysis report released in September claimed.

A new crypto advocacy group called Bharat Web3 Association (BWA) has been launched in the country in a bid to monitor the growth and development of these nascent technologies.

Meanwhile, data oracle provider Chainlink has taken the opportunity to promote its proof-of-reserve tools.

The company claims this proofing could solve the transparency issues currently plaguing the industry.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Giottus, Crypto Exchange, Binance, FTX, CoinSwitch, WaxirX
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Airtel Launches New Rs. 199 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 3GB Data, 30 Days Validity
Featured video of the day
God of War Ragnarök Review: Fitting End to Kratos and Atreus’ Nordic Era

Related Stories

India’s Giottus Crypto Exchange to Give ‘Proof of Reserves’, Rivals Keep Quiet
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Launches Rs. 199 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 3GB Data, 30 Days Validity
  2. Realme 10 5G Debuts With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC: Details Here
  3. Foxconn Said to Plan to Quadruple Workforce at Tamil Nadu iPhone Plant
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 May Feature Downgraded Vibration Motor to Keep Costs Low
  5. Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Review: It’s Not Just About the Cameras Anymore
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Lender BlockFi Pauses Withdrawals Amid FTX, Alameda Research Liquidity Crisis
  2. Bitcoin Payments Being Accepted at Subway Outlets in Berlin via the Lightning Network
  3. India’s Giottus Crypto Exchange to Give ‘Proof of Reserves’, Rivals Keep Quiet
  4. OnePlus 9 Series Gets OxygenOS 13 Update Based on Android 13 in India, North America
  5. Airtel Launches New Rs. 199 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 3GB Data, 30 Days Validity
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 May Come With Downgraded Vibration Motor, Could Be Priced Lower Than Galaxy S22
  7. Toshiba Cuts Annual Profit Outlook After 75 Percent Plunge in Q2 Earnings
  8. Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Trailer: Avalanche Software to Reveal Showcase Tonight at 11:25pm IST
  9. Mahindra Q4 Profit Up 46 Percent as Vehicle Sales Soar 75 Percent YoY to Over 1.7 Lakh Units
  10. iPhone Assembler Foxconn Said to Plan to Quadruple Workforce at Tamil Nadu Plant Over Two Years
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.