Technology News

Bitcoin Miners Begin Token Offloading Hoping to Retain Profits Before Upcoming Halving

The daily sales of BTC tokens sold by miners over the counter (OTC) have hit the mark of 1,60,000, which is the most since August 2023.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 April 2024 17:50 IST
Bitcoin Miners Begin Token Offloading Hoping to Retain Profits Before Upcoming Halving

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Bitcoin is currently trading between $66,570 and $70,000

Highlights
  • Bitcoin halving is triggered after every 210,000 blocks are mined
  • BTC's fourth halving is scheduled for later this month
  • Miners’ rewards will fall from 6.25 BTC for each block to 3.125BTC
Advertisement

The Bitcoin ecosystem is gearing up for its fourth halving event, slated to take place in the next two weeks. In the backdrop of this upcoming significant development in the ecosystem, bitcoin miners have begun offloading their crypto holdings in buslk. There are several factors behind this BTC selling spree seeding from the mining community, including the intention of capitalising on the risen prices of BTC, clocked in the backdrop of the upcoming BTC halving.

The daily sales of BTC tokens sold by miners over the counter (OTC) have hit the mark of 1,60,000, which is the most since August 2023. The data was disclosed by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant.

In a thread of updates posted on X, the analytics firm said Bitcoin will soon be recording a significant drop in its transaction fees, which is believed to be pushing miners to bag profits from Bitcoin's ongoing price spike. The average BTC transaction fees, the amount users pay miners for validating their transactions on the blockchain, stands at $2.864 (roughly Rs. 240) as of April 8.

Bitcoin halving is a pre-programmed automatic event put in place by its anonymous founder, who goes by the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. Through this process, Nakamoto wished to ensure that the addition of new tokens in circulation slows down, maintaining the uniqueness quotient and value point for BTC tokens.

Bitcoin halving is automatically triggered after every 210,000 blocks are mined on the Bitcoin blockchain. After halving, the block reward obtained by miners is reduced in half, reducing their incentives for mining Bitcoin blocks and slowing down the addition of new tokens.

After this upcoming halving event, the reward for miners will fall from 6.25 BTC for each block to 3.125 BTC.

In conversation with Gadgets360, Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead at CoinSwitch Ventures, highlighted that since the last halving in 2020, the computational power required to mine a block along with the associated electricity supply and electrical infrastructure had risen by five times. Securing capital from selling their BTC tokens now, miners are looking to ensure that they can sustain their mining operations at reduced rewards and earnings.

“Generally, post halving, several small miners become uncompetitive and end up being merged or acquired with larger players,” Chaturvedi said. “We could expect unprofitable miners to go out of business post the halving and leaving the industry to witness a wave of consolidation.”

Bitcoin miners are also still facing headwinds from lower transaction fees and increasing mining competition, as per CryptoQuant, which is also another reason why miners are selling big portions of their BTC holdings to retain profits now that Bitcoin's fourth Bitcoin halving is merely 17 days away.

In March, BTC price breached the mark of $73,000 (roughly 60.8 lakh) creating a new all-time high (ATH) after November 2021. Its previous (ATH) was above $68,000 (roughly Rs. 56.6 lakh). As of Monday, March 8, Bitcoin is trading between the price points of $66,570 (roughly Rs. 55.4 lakh) and $70,000 (roughly Rs. 58.2 lakh).

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin Halving, BTC Miners
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
OpenAI Reportedly Used Data From YouTube Videos to Train GPT-4 AI Model

Related Stories

Bitcoin Miners Begin Token Offloading Hoping to Retain Profits Before Upcoming Halving
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Solar Eclipse 2024: List of Upcoming Eclipses, Safety Tips, and More
  2. Samsung Galaxy M55 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Samsung Galaxy M15 5G With Dimensity 6100+ SoC Goes Official in India
  4. Apple Might Slash Battery Capacity of This iPhone 16 Model
  5. Pegatron Said to Be in Talks With Tata to Sell Its Only India iPhone Plant
  6. Redmi Turbo 3 Design, Key Features Revealed; to Launch on This Date
  7. How to Watch IPL Match for Free on Mobile and Smart TV
  8. iPad Pro, iPad Air Launch Reportedly Set for Early May
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel Users Could Soon Get a Lookup Feature to Identify Unknown Callers: Report
  2. Apple Supplier Pegatron Said to Be in Talks With Tata to Sell Its Only India iPhone Plant
  3. iQoo Announces Anniversary Sale With Discounts on iQoo 12, iQoo 11, iQoo Z9, More
  4. Bitcoin Miners Begin Token Offloading Hoping to Retain Profits Before Upcoming Halving
  5. OpenAI Reportedly Used Data From YouTube Videos to Train GPT-4 AI Model
  6. Realme P1 5G Series India Launch Set for April 15; Price Range, Key Features Revealed
  7. iPhone 16 Pro Series, iPhone 16 Tipped to Get Larger Batteries; iPhone 16 Plus May Not
  8. Spotify Releases AI-Powered Personalised Playlist Feature in Beta for Premium Users
  9. Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series Early Bird Offers Revealed Ahead of April 12 India Launch
  10. Apple's New Guidelines Now Allow Game Emulators on App Store
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »