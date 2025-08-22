Technology News
Oppo Reno 15 Series Reportedly in Testing; Series Said to Include Three Models With Flat Displays

Oppo Reno 15 series is expected to launch in the second half of 2025 as the successors to the company's Reno 14 lineup.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 August 2025 19:35 IST
Oppo Reno 15 Series Reportedly in Testing; Series Said to Include Three Models With Flat Displays

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 15 series could include three models, unlike the Reno 14 series (pictured)

Oppo Reno 15 series might debut soon with a 'compact' variant, according to details shared by a tipster on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging website. The purported successors of the Oppo Reno 14 5G and Reno 14 Pro 5G have leaked online, but they could arrive alongside a third variant with a smaller screen. The upcoming Oppo Reno 15 series could debut in the second half of 2025, according to previous reports. The phones could also feature upgraded cameras and improved colour reproduction than the Reno 14 seriers of smartphones.

Oppo Reno 15 Series Display Sizes (Expected)

According to a post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the company could offer the Oppo Reno 15 series in three different display sizes. The standard Reno 15 could sport a compact 6.3-inch display, while the Reno 15 Pro variant might feature a 6.78-inch touchscreen. The company is also said to unveil another variant as part of the lineup, which might ship with a 6.59-inch screen.

The tipster added that, while the company was earlier planning to launch only the compact and the Pro variant of the phone, the 6.59-inch display variant was added later. It's currently unclear when Oppo plans to launch these smartphones, which are first expected to debut in China.

A recent report suggested that the Oppo Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro could launch in November. In line with the latest development, the purported Reno 15 was said to be a compact model with a 6.3-inch display, while the Reno 15 Pro variant, was tipped to feature a 6.8-inch panel.

The Oppo Reno 15 series is also said to feature advanced imaging capabilities with improved colour reproduction over the Reno 14 5G and Reno 14 Pro 5G. The phones could also arrive with bigger batteries.

Earlier this year, the Oppo Reno 14 5G and Reno 14 Pro 5G were launched with 6.59-inch and 6.83-inch 1.5K flat OLED displays, respectively. While the regular model is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC, the Reno 14 Pro model has a Dimensity 8450 chip. Both phones feature a triple rear camera setup. The standard model packs a 6,000mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Reno 14 Pro 5G ships with a 6,200mAh battery.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav

