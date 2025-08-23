Google unveiled its flagship Pixel 10 series of smartphones at the Made by Google event on August 20. Several days after the launch, the tech giant has announced a key new feature on the latest handsets, which was previously unknown. According to Google, the Pixel 10 series will soon offer support for voice and video calls over WhatsApp. What's new here is that this feature will work over a satellite network, in areas where you don't have a cellular network or Wi-Fi connectivity.

Satellite-based WhatsApp Calls on Google Pixel 10

Google announced the satellite-based communication feature via a post on X (formerly Twitter). The Pixel 10 series will receive support for voice and video calls on WhatsApp over a satellite network beginning August 28. This date coincides with the first availability of the tech giant's latest flagship smartphones.

#Pixel10 has you covered on and off the grid 📍 Pixel devices will be the first to offer voice and video calls on @WhatsApp over a satellite network starting 8/28¹ 🌍 pic.twitter.com/6yDSDMskkK — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) August 22, 2025

A teaser video accompanying the X post tells us a bit more about how the feature works. When receiving a WhatsApp call over a satellite network, a satellite will show up in the status bar. Users can then receive a WhatsApp voice or video call like they normally do, but it will connect via a satellite network instead of cellular or Wi-Fi.

However, a few terms and conditions will be applicable, as per Google. To begin with, voice and video calls on WhatsApp over a satellite network will be available with participating carriers only. Further, additional charges may be incurred for using this feature.

With its anticipated introduction, the Pixel 10 series will become the first smartphone in the world to support satellite-based WhatsApp calls. However, there is no information on whether WhatsApp will allow you to send text messages via satellite, too. At present, you can send messages through satellite-based communication in areas with no cellular network or Wi-Fi connectivity.

This builds upon the recent expansion of satellite-based communication services on the Pixel 10, announced at the Made by Google event. As per the company, Pixel 10 users can share their location through Find Hub or Google Maps using satellite-based sharing. This capability works, courtesy of Google's partnership with non-terrestrial network provider Skylo.