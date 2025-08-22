James Gunn’s Superman OTT Release Date in India Reportedly Revealed

When and Where to Watch Superman?

As per multiple reports, Superman movie will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and BookMyShow platforms starting from August 26, 2025. That said, the movie will be avialable on a rental basis. Superman will be availablein different languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.



Official Trailer and Plot of Superman

In James Gunn's action-packed-by-its-clangobang reconceptualising, David Corenswet is Superman. The image paints Clark Kent, struggling with trust issues while fighting to save Earth. Lex Luthor: tech genius, villain, megalomaniac, coward, and Superman's greatest enemy—all of the above. Luthor has just done the one thing no one has ever been able to do: bring Superman to his knees.The film is true to its DC Comics inspirations, featuring high-octane superhero fervour alongside the deepest of feels.

Cast and Crew of Superman

Rachel Brosnahan is the Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult is the Lex Luthor, and then there's David Corenswet as the Superman. Bradley Cooper, Alan Tudyk, Grace Chan, Angela Sarafyan and Michael Rooker all decorate the screen in minor roles. Peacemaker himself directed the film, James Gunn.

Reception and Box Office

Superman is already winning over fans and critics across the globe. The film is rated 7.9/10 on IMDb. Not a bad set of numbers for what all around is an amazing plot and cast for a new twist on a well-known superhero.