James Gunn’s Superman OTT Release Date in India Reportedly Revealed

James Gunn’s Superman features David Corenswet in the lead role.
Photo Credit: IMDb
Superman, James Gunn's highly-anticipated superhero extravaganza, have finally hit OTT and that's largely what everyone is talking about. The movie released for Indian audiences on July 11, 2025, and now it has been revealed that the movie might soon be availabl for streaming on different OTT platforms. James Gunn's direction has drawn praise for infusing high-stakes action with heart. So, if you are looking for some information about the Superman OTT release, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will tell you when and where you can watch the movie along with othe key details.
As per multiple reports, Superman movie will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and BookMyShow platforms starting from August 26, 2025. That said, the movie will be avialable on a rental basis. Superman will be availablein different languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
In James Gunn's action-packed-by-its-clangobang reconceptualising, David Corenswet is Superman. The image paints Clark Kent, struggling with trust issues while fighting to save Earth. Lex Luthor: tech genius, villain, megalomaniac, coward, and Superman's greatest enemy—all of the above. Luthor has just done the one thing no one has ever been able to do: bring Superman to his knees.The film is true to its DC Comics inspirations, featuring high-octane superhero fervour alongside the deepest of feels.
Rachel Brosnahan is the Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult is the Lex Luthor, and then there's David Corenswet as the Superman. Bradley Cooper, Alan Tudyk, Grace Chan, Angela Sarafyan and Michael Rooker all decorate the screen in minor roles. Peacemaker himself directed the film, James Gunn.
Superman is already winning over fans and critics across the globe. The film is rated 7.9/10 on IMDb. Not a bad set of numbers for what all around is an amazing plot and cast for a new twist on a well-known superhero.
|Helplines
|Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health
|9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
|TISS iCall
|022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
|(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement
Advertisement