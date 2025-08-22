Technology News
English Edition

New Battery Tech May Double EV Range and Safety, Researchers in China Claim

Researchers in China report a lithium battery breakthrough that could double Tesla’s energy density.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 August 2025 22:00 IST
New Battery Tech May Double EV Range and Safety, Researchers in China Claim

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

New electrolyte doubles energy density, boosting EV battery range, stability

Highlights
  • Chinese team develops lithium battery prototype with 600 Wh/kg density
  • Breakthrough doubles energy density of Tesla’s most advanced battery cell
  • Novel electrolyte design enables safer and more stable battery operation
Advertisement

A team of researchers has reported a breakthrough in China's lithium battery technology that could visibly reform the electric vehicle in the forecast period. The team also claims to have developed a battery with an energy density of more than 600 watt-hours per kilogram, around double Tesla's most advanced cells, which average around 300 Wh/kg. If significant factors in enhancing global adoption of electric cars are addressed, it will scale the advancement, such as extending driving ranges, reducing charging needs, and enhancing safety features.

Tianjin University's High-Density Battery Prototype Shows Promise but Faces Real-World Hurdles

According to a report published in Nature, the work was carried out by scientists at Tianjin University. They raise a novel electrolyte designed to overcome the limitations in conventional lithium-ion batteries. Generally, the liquid electrolyte turns clogged as ions form rigid structures and shrink performance and stability. The team's remodelled electrolyte attributes a significant disordered structure to make it possible for ions to move more freely and for better overall efficiency.

In laboratory tests, the prototype achieved 604.2 Wh/kg while maintaining stability through more than 100 charging cycles. Moreover, the electrolyte exhibited remarkable tolerance to severe conditions like flame contact and usability at -60°C without being frozen. The properties, the researchers mentioned, might eventually yield safer, more flexible batteries in the forecast period than what we have now.

But experts suggested the work is still at a proof-of-concept stage. Although the design will have to be tested out in real-world driving conditions, accelerating production may prove an uphill battle. Independent assessments are an essential aspect to finalise whether the same performance and safety can be ensured outside controlled laboratory environments.

Researchers trust its impact could extend beyond electric cars, in case the development can be commercialised. Safer, lighter, and longer-lasting batteries would transform consumer electronics and energy storage for renewable power grids and also offer a significant leap forward in efficiency. Experts stated that such development could be a turning point in the global transition concerning cleaner technologies.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: lithium battery breakthrough, electric vehicles, Tesla battery, energy density, Tianjin University, renewable energy storage
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
UK Scraps Demand for Apple ‘Backdoor’ After Pressure From US
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Compares AI Hype to Dot-Com Bubble, Warns ‘Someone’s Gonna Get Burned’: Report
New Battery Tech May Double EV Range and Safety, Researchers in China Claim
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace 6, Upcoming Realme Phone May Debut With 8,000mAh Batteries
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  3. Motorola Razr 60, Buds Loop With Swarovski Crystals to Debut in India Soon
  4. Samsung May Use Exynos Instead of Qualcomm in Galaxy S26 Pro, Edge Models
  5. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rolls Out 5G Services in Pune With Introductory Offers
  6. Oppo Testing Three Reno 15 Series Models With Flat Displays, Tipster Says
  7. James Gunn's Superman OTT Release Date in India Reportedly Revealed
  8. Coolie OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Honor Magic V Flip 2 Launched With 5,500mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. Chinese Astronauts Strengthen Tiangong’s Defenses Against Space Debris
  2. Hubble Discovers White Dwarf Merger Remnant with Unusual Carbon Signature
  3. New Battery Tech May Double EV Range and Safety, Researchers in China Claim
  4. James Gunn’s Superman OTT Release Date in India Reportedly Revealed
  5. Fallout Season 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Bungie CEO Pete Parsons Is Leaving the Studio After Two Decades Amidst Restructuring
  7. Oppo Reno 15 Series Reportedly in Testing; Series Said to Include Three Models With Flat Displays
  8. Red Magic 11 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset Appears on Geekbench, Could Launch Soon
  9. Motorola Razr 60, Buds Loop Brilliant Collection With Swarovski Crystals to Launch in India on September 1
  10. Oppo F31 Series Tipped to Launch in India Soon; Oppo F31 Pro+ Said to Feature 7,000mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »