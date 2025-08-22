New Battery Tech May Double EV Range and Safety, Researchers in China Claim

A team of researchers has reported a breakthrough in China's lithium battery technology that could visibly reform the electric vehicle in the forecast period. The team also claims to have developed a battery with an energy density of more than 600 watt-hours per kilogram, around double Tesla's most advanced cells, which average around 300 Wh/kg. If significant factors in enhancing global adoption of electric cars are addressed, it will scale the advancement, such as extending driving ranges, reducing charging needs, and enhancing safety features.

Tianjin University's High-Density Battery Prototype Shows Promise but Faces Real-World Hurdles

According to a report published in Nature, the work was carried out by scientists at Tianjin University. They raise a novel electrolyte designed to overcome the limitations in conventional lithium-ion batteries. Generally, the liquid electrolyte turns clogged as ions form rigid structures and shrink performance and stability. The team's remodelled electrolyte attributes a significant disordered structure to make it possible for ions to move more freely and for better overall efficiency.

In laboratory tests, the prototype achieved 604.2 Wh/kg while maintaining stability through more than 100 charging cycles. Moreover, the electrolyte exhibited remarkable tolerance to severe conditions like flame contact and usability at -60°C without being frozen. The properties, the researchers mentioned, might eventually yield safer, more flexible batteries in the forecast period than what we have now.

But experts suggested the work is still at a proof-of-concept stage. Although the design will have to be tested out in real-world driving conditions, accelerating production may prove an uphill battle. Independent assessments are an essential aspect to finalise whether the same performance and safety can be ensured outside controlled laboratory environments.

Researchers trust its impact could extend beyond electric cars, in case the development can be commercialised. Safer, lighter, and longer-lasting batteries would transform consumer electronics and energy storage for renewable power grids and also offer a significant leap forward in efficiency. Experts stated that such development could be a turning point in the global transition concerning cleaner technologies.