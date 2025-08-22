Technology News
Fallout Season 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Created by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, Fallout is returning with Season 2 this year.

Updated: 22 August 2025 21:35 IST
Fallout Season 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Fallout Season 2 premieres Dec 17, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video

Highlights
  • Fallout is returning with a new season
  • Season 2 will revolve around the New Vegas and the trio
  • Streaming starts from Dec 17th, 2025
One of the most anticipated seasons of the popular series, Fallout, now has a release date. Fallout is coming back with its season 2 very soon on your digital screens. The series will commence right from the season 1 Finale, where Lucy, Maximus, and The Ghoul will continue their journey towards New Vegas. The plot will dig deeper into the Wasteland and will explore the post-apocalyptic city. The sequences will be intense, and this season will introduce some fresh faces.

When and Where to Watch Fallout Season 2

Fallout Season 2 will premiere on December 17, 2025, only on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Fallout Season 2

The season will revolve around New Vegas, the neon-lit, chaotic city where Lucy (Ella Purnell), Maximus (Aaron Moten), and The Ghoul (Walton Goggins) will continue their journey. This season, Mr. House will be introduced as the ruler of New Vegas. This season, as the trio digs deeper into the Wasteland, there will be shocking discoveries, and some hidden truths will be uncovered. Also, Lucy will possibly discover her family's connection with the destruction. The sequences will be intense and worth watching.

Cast and Crew of Fallout Season 2

Created by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, Fallout Season 2 will star Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Walton Goggins in the prominent roles. They will be supported by Leer Leary, Moises Arias, Leslie Uggams, Johny Pemberton, and more. The music composition of the series has been done by Ramin Djawadi.

Reception of Fallout Season 2

Fallout Season 2 is yet to be released on digital screens this December. The overall IMDb rating of the series is 8.3/10.

 

