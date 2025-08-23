Technology News
English Edition

Oppo F31, Oppo F31 Pro India Launch Date Tipped; May Launch With 7,000mAh Batteries

The Oppo F31 series is expected to comprise standard, Pro, and Pro+ variants.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 23 August 2025 12:08 IST
Oppo F31, Oppo F31 Pro India Launch Date Tipped; May Launch With 7,000mAh Batteries

The Oppo F29 series was launched in India on March 20

Highlights
  • Oppo F31 could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset
  • The handsets are tipped to be launched between September 12--14
  • Both phones are tipped to pack 7,000mAh batteries with 80W charging
Advertisement

The Oppo F31 series was recently said to be in development as the successor to the Oppo F29 lineup, which was launched in March. A tipster has now revealed the launch timeline and key specifications of two of the handsets in the series — Oppo F31 and Oppo F31 Pro. Both of them are expected to come with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. The Oppo F31 series will pack large batteries with support for 80W wired fast charging.

Oppo F31, Oppo F31 Pro India Launch Date, Specifications

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Abhishek Yadav claimed that the Oppo F31 series will be launched in India between September 12–14. For context, the current Oppo F29 series made its India debut on March 20. The upcoming lineup is expected to comprise three models: Oppo F31, Oppo F31 Pro, and Oppo F31 Pro+.

The standard Oppo F31 is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. Meanwhile, the Oppo F31 Pro could get a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor under the hood.

Both handsets are said to be equipped with 7,000mAh batteries. They will support 80W wired fast charging.

Per previous reports, neither the Oppo F31 nor the Oppo F31 Pro may carry any major upgrades in terms of cameras and chipset over the F29 series. There are only expected to be iterative changes. However, the handsets are tipped for durability upgrades.

The Oppo F31 series will reportedly come with a 360-degree Armour Body. For context, the current lineup also gets an aluminium alloy motherboard cover, which is said to be reinforced with diamond-cut corners and impact-absorbing airbags for improved drop protection.

Apart from this, we can also expect “significant” network performance improvements. While details remain under wraps, the Oppo F29 lineup comes with a Hunter Antenna layout, which claims to increase signal strength by up to 300 percent. There is also a four-channel reception that can prevent signal drops by automatically switching to the best available network.

We can expect more details about the Oppo F31 series to surface closer to its anticipated launch date.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo F31, Oppo F31 Pro, Oppo F31 Pro Plus Specifications, Oppo F31 Series India Launch, Oppo F31 series Specifications, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Pixel 10 Series to Support Voice and Video Calls on WhatsApp via Satellite Network: All Details Here

Related Stories

Oppo F31, Oppo F31 Pro India Launch Date Tipped; May Launch With 7,000mAh Batteries
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. James Gunn's Superman OTT Release Date in India Reportedly Revealed
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  3. Your New Pixel 10 Can Now Make WhatsApp Calls via a Satellite Network
  4. Coolie OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Itel Zeno 20 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  6. Jio Subscribers Can Now Claim a Free 3-Month JioSaavn Pro Trial
  7. Oppo Testing Three Reno 15 Series Models With Flat Displays, Tipster Says
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo F31, Oppo F31 Pro India Launch Date Tipped; May Launch With 7,000mAh Batteries
  2. Google Pixel 10 Series to Support Voice and Video Calls on WhatsApp via Satellite Network: All Details Here
  3. Chinese Astronauts Strengthen Tiangong’s Defenses Against Space Debris
  4. Hubble Discovers White Dwarf Merger Remnant with Unusual Carbon Signature
  5. New Battery Tech May Double EV Range and Safety, Researchers in China Claim
  6. James Gunn’s Superman OTT Release Date in India Reportedly Revealed
  7. Fallout Season 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Bungie CEO Pete Parsons Is Leaving the Studio After Two Decades Amidst Restructuring
  9. Oppo Reno 15 Series Reportedly in Testing; Series Said to Include Three Models With Flat Displays
  10. Red Magic 11 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset Appears on Geekbench, Could Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »