The Oppo F31 series was recently said to be in development as the successor to the Oppo F29 lineup, which was launched in March. A tipster has now revealed the launch timeline and key specifications of two of the handsets in the series — Oppo F31 and Oppo F31 Pro. Both of them are expected to come with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. The Oppo F31 series will pack large batteries with support for 80W wired fast charging.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Abhishek Yadav claimed that the Oppo F31 series will be launched in India between September 12–14. For context, the current Oppo F29 series made its India debut on March 20. The upcoming lineup is expected to comprise three models: Oppo F31, Oppo F31 Pro, and Oppo F31 Pro+.

Expected launch date: September 12 or 14. — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 22, 2025

The standard Oppo F31 is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. Meanwhile, the Oppo F31 Pro could get a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor under the hood.

Both handsets are said to be equipped with 7,000mAh batteries. They will support 80W wired fast charging.

Per previous reports, neither the Oppo F31 nor the Oppo F31 Pro may carry any major upgrades in terms of cameras and chipset over the F29 series. There are only expected to be iterative changes. However, the handsets are tipped for durability upgrades.

The Oppo F31 series will reportedly come with a 360-degree Armour Body. For context, the current lineup also gets an aluminium alloy motherboard cover, which is said to be reinforced with diamond-cut corners and impact-absorbing airbags for improved drop protection.

Apart from this, we can also expect “significant” network performance improvements. While details remain under wraps, the Oppo F29 lineup comes with a Hunter Antenna layout, which claims to increase signal strength by up to 300 percent. There is also a four-channel reception that can prevent signal drops by automatically switching to the best available network.

We can expect more details about the Oppo F31 series to surface closer to its anticipated launch date.