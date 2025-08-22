Technology News
Bitcoin Stands at $113,000, Ether Holds $4,280 Amidst ETF Flows, Inflation Risks

Bitcoin stands near $113,500, Ether at $4,280 as traders await Powell’s Jackson Hole remarks.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 August 2025 16:56 IST
Bitcoin Stands at $113,000, Ether Holds $4,280 Amidst ETF Flows, Inflation Risks

Photo Credit: Freepik

Bitcoin steadies near $113,500, as markets anticipate Powell’s speech

Highlights
  • Bitcoin trades near $113,500 after an 8 percent August drop
  • Ether gains to $4,280 with ETF flows tilting in its favour
  • Market eyes Powell speech and $13.8B options expiry
The crypto market steadied in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin is currently at $113,500, (approximately Rs. 94.2 lakh) after reaching an ATH of $124,000 last week. On the other hand, Ether is relatively steady, rising 2-3 percent to hover near $4,280 (around Rs. 3.57 lakh), as per the data by CoinMarketCap. The move comes as crypto traders anticipate policy cues from the US Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell, at Jackson Hole on Friday. 

ETF flows indicated a cautious shift, with Fidelity's Ethereum fund recording an inflow of $8.6 million, while its Bitcoin fund saw a $7.5 million outflow. Analysts said this reflects a subtle rotation towards Ether amid mixed sentiment. On the other hand, macro concerns weighed, after Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack said inflation remains “too high” and opposed a rate cut, keeping pressure on crypto prices. 

ETF Flows, Options Expiry, and Inflation Risks Seen as Key Drivers Behind Market Shift

“Bitcoin is trading range-bound as investors wait for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole. A dovish tone in the speech could trigger a relief rally. However, a hawkish stance on the rate cut could put more pressure on BTC. While BTC shows strong resilience despite recent US unemployment data concerns, bulls are required to defend the $110,000 to $112,000 range to avoid further weakness,” said Edul Patel, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mudrex.

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pi42, pointed to market fatigue and said, “Bitcoin trading near $113,000 reflects a market caught between fatigue and anticipation. The looming $13.8 billion options expiry is a major stress test, with bulls and bears locked in a tight contest for direction. Signals suggest the current bull cycle could be maturing, which naturally makes investors more cautious, yet history shows such phases often precede defining breakouts.”

“Bitcoin is trading just under $113,000, nearly 8% lower in August from its $124K peak, while Ethereum holds near $4,280 with a 2–3% daily gain. ETF flows showed rotation, with Fidelity's ETH fund seeing $8.6M inflows and Bitcoin funds losing $7.5M. On the macro side, Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack reinforced a hawkish stance, saying inflation remains too high and opposing a rate cut,” the CoinSwitch markets desk said on Friday

While Powell's speech is in focus, experts believe the coming sessions will hold the key to whether Bitcoin's persistence can turn into a fresh bullish season. 
 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges


