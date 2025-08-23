Apple is rumoured to shake up things this year with the introduction of a new model in its upcoming flagship iPhone lineup — the iPhone 17 Air. The purported handset is expected to arrive with a sleeker profile than other iPhone models. As a result, the iPhone 17 Air could prove to be a potential competitor to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which is the South Korean tech giant's ultra-thin smartphone.

While details about the purported handset remain under wraps, leaks have given us a good idea of what to expect in terms of features and specifications. Here is everything we know about the iPhone 17 Air ahead of its launch next month.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be launched during Apple's September event, alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 models. The launch event is reported to take place on September 9. Per previous trends, Apple holds its events after Labour Day and favours Tuesdays, which corroborates September 9 being the most plausible launch date.

If this turns out to be accurate, then pre-orders of the iPhone 17 Air, along with other models, might begin on September 12. The phones are likely to go on sale beginning September 19.

According to reports, the iPhone 17 Air will have a starting price of $949 (roughly Rs. 83,000) for the base storage variant. It is expected to succeed the iPhone 16 Plus, which was launched during Apple's September 2024 event at $899 (roughly Rs. 75,500).

This would put the handset between the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in terms of pricing. Analysts suggest that all models in the iPhone 17 lineup will become more expensive compared to their current counterparts due to international trade tariffs.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be offered in Black, Light Blue, Light Gold, and White.

IPhone 17 Air Sky Blue looks amazing pic.twitter.com/TVD3rnQDgN — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 13, 2025

iPhone 17 Air Features, Specifications (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Air is reported to compete with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge as one of the slimmest smartphones in the market. It is likely to measure 5.5mm in thickness at its thinnest point, potentially making it the thinnest iPhone model to date. For context, the Samsung handset comes in 5.8mm.

iPhone 17 Air Black looks so good pic.twitter.com/ovOTNUKEg6 — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) July 8, 2025

As per reports, the purported iPhone will sport a 6.6-inch display, placing it between the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models. It is expected to be the first non-Pro iPhone model to come with a ProMotion display, support up to 120Hz refresh rate. Some reports also suggest the inclusion of a new 90Hz panel.

The iPhone 17 Air will reportedly be powered by the same A19 Pro SoC as the Pro and Pro Max models. However, it might be a binned version, having one less CPU core. It is likely to be accompanied by 12GB of RAM.

For optics, the Apple handset is rumoured to pack a single 48-megapixel Fusion camera. It might have a similar capability to the primary shooter on the iPhone 16 lineup. On the front, Apple could equip the iPhone 17 Air, along with the rest of the iPhone 17 series, with a new 24-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Apart from this, the iPhone 17 Air is also expected to be only the second iPhone to feature Apple's proprietary C1 modem, which will power the connectivity. Rumours about the iPhone 17 Air's battery suggest a downgrade compared to other models. As per reports, it will have a battery capacity under 3,000mAh.

Consequently, it is expected to have "worse" battery life than other iPhone models.

We can expect more details about the iPhone 17 Air to surface as we near the launch of the iPhone 17 series, which is reported to take place on September 9.