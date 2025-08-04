Vivo T4R 5G Brings Flagship Power, Premium Design: All for Under Rs. 20,000

In a market flooded with mid-range smartphones promising more than they deliver, the upcoming Vivo T4R 5G arrives like a well-timed power move. Set to launch on July 31, the T4R isn't just another affordable 5G phone, it's a carefully built powerhouse with design and features that shout flagship, but for under Rs. 20,000.

This is more than just a spec-loaded smartphone. The T4R is Vivo's answer to the modern user, someone who games, creates, multi-tasks, and expects premium design and durability, all without burning a hole in their pocket. Here's why the Vivo T4R 5G might just be the perfect deal in the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment this year.

A Flagship Heart at a Budget Price

At the center of the T4R is the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, an advanced 4nm chipset with an impressive AnTuTu score of 750,072. That's a figure not usually seen in phones at this price. What this means in real-world usage is smooth app launches, lag-free multitasking, and a gaming experience that easily rivals more expensive devices.

You also get 12GB of physical RAM, plus another 12GB of virtual RAM, thanks to Extended RAM tech. That's a total of 24GB of memory allocation, unheard of in this price bracket. Combined with 256GB of internal storage, you're covered on both speed and space.

And when things heat up, say when you're editing Reels, streaming in 4K, or gaming for hours, the efficient cooling system with high-performance graphite, copper foil, and thermal gel keeps the device comfortably cool. It's basically smart engineering made accessible.

Made for Gamers and Multitaskers

Vivo hasn't just slipped a gaming mode onto the T4R and called it a day. The Ultra Game Mode here is actually useful. It introduces a sidebar control panel with real-time performance metrics, quick-access tools, and even app mini-windows, so you can reply to messages without pausing your game.

There's also an AI Game Voice Changer, making your gaming chats a little more fun and personalised. And thanks to dual stereo speakers, audio cues are clearer, making competitive play more immersive.

Whether you're jumping between YouTube, Instagram, and a game of Call of Duty, or just keeping 30+ apps alive in the background, the T4R doesn't flinch. It's built for high-efficiency, high-volume usage.

A Display That Belongs on a Flagship

Design is where the T4R truly breaks the mold. It features the slimmest quad-curved AMOLED display in its segment, not something you typically see under Rs. 20,000. The 6.77-inch screen offers a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a stunning 1800 nits of peak brightness, making it ideal for watching movies, editing photos, or just scrolling through content outdoors.

Bezels are minimal, curves are symmetrical, and at just 0.739 cm thick, the phone feels impossibly sleek for a device packing a 5700 mAh battery.

Available in Twilight Blue and Arctic White, the T4R also brings a premium aesthetic. Its dual-ring camera module is finely engraved and sits flush within a matte-textured rear panel. This doesn't look like a budget phone. It doesn't feel like one either.

Cameras That Compete With the Best

Vivo has long been a name associated with mobile photography, and the T4R carries that tradition forward with confidence.

Rear Camera : 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). That means clearer shots, even in motion or low light.

: 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). That means clearer shots, even in motion or low light. Front Camera : 32MP wide-angle selfie shooter with support for 4K video recording, rare even on higher-end models.

: 32MP wide-angle selfie shooter with support for 4K video recording, rare even on higher-end models. Studio-Quality Aura Light : Gives portraits a soft, professional glow.

: Gives portraits a soft, professional glow. Multi-focal Portrait Mode : Lets you choose different depth levels for portrait shots, offering creative control usually found in DSLRs.

: Lets you choose different depth levels for portrait shots, offering creative control usually found in DSLRs. Underwater Mode : Thanks to IP68 and IP69 water resistance, you can literally shoot underwater (up to 1.5m for 30 minutes in fresh water).

: Thanks to IP68 and IP69 water resistance, you can literally shoot underwater (up to 1.5m for 30 minutes in fresh water). AI Image Studio: With features like AI Erase 2.0, AI Photo Enhance, and AI Documents, the phone makes editing photos and scanning documents feel effortless.

From cinematic vlogs to detailed stills and sharp selfies, the T4R is a content creator's delight on a limited budget.

Built Like a Tank, Styled Like a Flagship

While most mid-range phones compromise on durability, the Vivo T4R embraces it. It's rated IP68 and IP69, not only is it dustproof and waterproof, but it can also survive high-pressure water jets and immersion.

Add SGS Five-Star Drop Certification, Diamond Shield Glass protection, and military-grade shock resistance, and you're looking at a phone that can handle life's rough moments.

Drop it. Splash it. Stuff it in a bag with your keys. The T4R won't flinch.

Smart AI Features for Everyday Ease

Vivo's software additions bring meaningful enhancements:

Productivity: AI Note & Transcript Assist

Discovery: Circle to Search

Travel: AI Screen Translation

Connectivity: AI SuperLink

These aren't gimmicks. They actually make daily interactions smoother.

Battery That Goes On. And On.

At 5700 mAh, the battery on the T4R is among the largest in its class. Even heavy users can stretch a day and a half, while casual users might see two days per charge. And when you do run out, 44W FlashCharge tops up 50% in just 33 minutes.

There's also bypass charging, which powers the phone directly while gaming, reducing heat and hence preserving battery health.

The Verdict: A Game-Changer Under Rs. 20,000

The Vivo T4R 5G isn't playing by the usual budget phone rules. It's borrowing the greatest of the flagship world, curved AMOLED screens, high-end camera sensors, massive memory,, and offering them at a price that makes you do a double-take.

Also, only a few phones under Rs. 20,000 can survive a rainstorm, let alone a 1.5m dip underwater—T4R can. Hence, if you value performance, design, durability, and great cameras, the Vivo T4R 5G deserves a spot at the top of your list.

The Vivo T4R 5G starts at an irresistible price of Rs. 19,499 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models are priced at Rs. 21,499 and Rs. 23,499.

The device will be available for purchase starting August 5 on the Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, and across select retail outlets. To sweeten the deal further, you can avail an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 or opt for an exchange bonus worth Rs. 2,000. Plus, easy no-cost EMI options for up to 6 months make upgrading smoother than ever.