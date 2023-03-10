Technology News

Taxes on Crypto Mining Power Use to Spike Next Year in US, Plan Outlined

The excise tax for digital asset mining firms would be executed gradually, in a decided time frame of three years.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 March 2023 14:31 IST
Taxes on Crypto Mining Power Use to Spike Next Year in US, Plan Outlined

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

The US has replaced China as world’s biggest BTC mining hub

Highlights
  • US is aiming to stabalise economy and curb environmental hazards
  • Crypto mining is infamous for being energy intensive and harsh on nature
  • Some US states are trying to use renewable power for mining

The US government is considering several ways to balance its destabilised economy by reeling-in more funds into its financial systems. The crypto mining community in the US could face the burn of these tax hikes as the US government has proposed to raise the taxes on the electricity requirement for miners. The idea was part of US President Joe Biden's annual budget speech on March 9. From amending policies around the crypto sector, the Biden administration is reportedly expecting to churn over $24 billion (roughly Rs. 1,96,700 crore) to the US economy.

The tax imposed on the electricity usage by crypto mining firms could now go as high as 30 percent of total cost of the electricity that was used to facilitate the mining process in the US.

While sufficing the US Treasury is among key reasons behind this proposal, the US is also looking to curb the excessive environmental impacts that have been known to be by-products of the energy-intensive crypto mining business.

“Firms engaged in digital asset mining would be required to report the amount and type of electricity used as well as the value of that electricity, if purchased externally. Firms that produce or acquire power off-grid, for example by using the output of a particular electricity generating plant, would be subject to an excise tax equal to 30 percent of estimated electricity costs,” the US Treasury disclosed in an official post.

The excise tax for digital asset mining firms would be executed gradually, in a decided time frame of three years. It would start at a rate of 10 percent in the first year, 20 percent in the second, and 30 percent thereafter.

Crypto mining is the process of generating newer crypto tokens. Miners are required to solve complex algorithms to validate transactions happening on the blockchain and generate newer tokens as rewards and by-products.

Before 2021, China was emerging as the hotspot for crypto miners. After China imposed a blanket ban on all crypto activities in September 2021, miners flocked to other favourable locations including Kazakhstan, Russia, El Salvador, as well as regions in the US like Texas and New York State among others.

The US was named as the world's largest Bitcoin mining hub last year by Cambridge researchers. The crypto mining activities in the US in around 2021 reportedly made up for around 37 percent of the global hashrate, a metric used to measure the computing power used for mining.

With the job opportunities that the crypto mining business brings in, US' Kentucky state has begun evaluating cost-effective ways to generate electricity to support the mining industry.

“An excise tax on electricity usage by digital asset miners could reduce mining activity along with its associated environmental impacts and other harms. The increase in energy consumption attributable to the growth of digital asset mining has negative environmental effects as well as increase energy prices for those that share an electricity grid with digital asset miners,” said the US government, justifying the tax hike it plans to levy on the crypto mining business.

The implementation of this rule has been slated for next year.

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The US has replaced China as world’s biggest BTC mining hub
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
TikTok's Bold Glamour Filter Sparks Warnings Over AI and Toxic Beauty Standards
Featured video of the day
MWC 2023: Products From Xiaomi That Stood Out!
Taxes on Crypto Mining Power Use to Spike Next Year in US, Plan Outlined
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G73 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC Debuts in India At This Price
  2. Moto G73 5G First Impressions: Focussing on 5G
  3. Oppo Find N2 Flip Limited Edition Pass Announced, India Price Leaked
  4. How Apple, Foxconn Lobbied for Labour Reforms to Ramp Up Indian Production
  5. Disney+ Hotstar Minus HBO Movies and Shows: Is It Still Worth Subscribing?
  6. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G to Launch on This Date
  7. Jio 5G Services Are Now Available in These 27 Cities in India
  8. Infinix 260W Wired, 110W Wireless Fast Chargers Launched: Details
  9. This iPhone Model Became the Best-Selling Smartphone in 2022: Counterpoint
  10. iPhone Won't Get Under-Display Face ID Anytime Soon: Analyst
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Music Classical Shows Up on the App Store as a Standalone App, to Launch Later This Month
  2. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on March 16
  3. Taxes on Crypto Mining Power Use to Spike Next Year in US, Plan Outlined
  4. TikTok's Bold Glamour Filter Sparks Warnings Over AI and Toxic Beauty Standards
  5. iPhone With Under-Display Face ID Delayed to 2025 or Later, Touch ID to Return, Says Analyst
  6. Tesla Said to Be Working With Chinese, Korean Partners to Address Tesla 4680 Battery Concerns: All Details
  7. The Last of Us Part I PC System Requirements and Features Revealed Ahead of Release
  8. Infinix Launches 260W Wired, 110W Wireless Fast Chargers: All Details
  9. Meta Exploring Decentralised Social Networking App With ActivityPub Support Like Mastodon
  10. Redmi K60 Ultra Specifications Tipped; Likely to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, 100W Fast Charging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.