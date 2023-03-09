Technology News

Curbing Crypto Wash Sales, Spiking Capital Gains Among Biden’s Budget Proposal: Report

Around 20 percent population in the US currently hold cryptocurrencies, aiming to challenge the financial inequality prevailing there.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 March 2023 13:50 IST
Curbing Crypto Wash Sales, Spiking Capital Gains Among Biden’s Budget Proposal: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Ewan Kennedy

The speculations around Biden’s plans has shaken up the crypto market

Highlights
  • The US Budget will be announced on Thursday, March 9
  • The changes in US’ tax regime around crypto could bring in funds
  • The US could also hike taxes for wealthy crypto holders

The US, that is set to get its annual budget on Thursday, March 9, is expected to see some changes in which the nation's law oversees the crypto sector. US President Joe Biden could be zeroing-in on clamping down crypto wash sales. In addition, the speculated rules could also include the decision of amending the existing crypto tax treatment in the US. The crypto culture seems to have picked up steam in the US in recent years with more retailers warming up to the idea of accepting payments in crypto.

As part of the annual budget announcement, the US authorities could reportedly propose to end the ‘tax-loss harvesting' strategy for crypto traders. This would prevent crypto owners to ‘wash trade' their assets at reduced prices before immediately repurchasing them for tax purposes.

In the US, crypto is identified as a property, and not currency. The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) currently levies a tax reportedly between 10 to 20 percent on crypto transactions in the USA.

Biden's upcoming budget announcement could further explore the idea of doubling the capital gains tax rate for investors. This could mean that long-term crypto holders with a portfolio of over $1 million (roughly Rs. 8 crore) could be asked to pay a higher tax of around 39.6 percent.

These changes around dealing with crypto in the US could trigger tremours for the crypto sector in the days to follow. In the backdrop of these speculations, the crypto market valuation tumbled down from its trillion-dollar valuation on Thursday, with majority cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ether recording lowest prices in weeks.

A Bloomberg report has claimed that the US government could end up spiking the income levied on wealthy American citizens as well as corporations.

Post COVID-19, the inflation rate in the US is currently at 6.41 percent, compared to 6.45 percent last month and 7.48 percent last year as per Ycharts.com. This is higher than the long term average of 3.28 percent.

In order to stabalise this financial disbalance, Biden could be looking at bringing in around $3 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,63,84,100 crore) via different policy reforms in the coming years. Amending crypto tax laws could contribute over $24 billion (roughly Rs. 1,96,700 crore) to the US economy, The Wall Street Journal said in a report.

The crypto industry in the US is in the midst of a boom. Around 20 percent population in the US currently hold cryptocurrencies. The reason why Americans are investing in crypto assets is to challenge the financial inequality that prevails in the US, claimed a recent study by business intelligence firm Morning Consult.

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Joe Biden, Crypto Wash Sales, US Budget
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Tesla Faces Investigation After Model Y Steering Wheels Fall Off While Driving
Featured video of the day
International Women’s Day (2023): Cool Tech Gifts to Consider

Related Stories

Curbing Crypto Wash Sales, Spiking Capital Gains Among Biden’s Budget Proposal: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. F1 TV App and Pro Subscription in India: Should You Get It?
  2. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G India Launch Imminent as Support Page Goes Live
  3. HBO Content to Move From Disney+ Hotstar From March 31: Details
  4. Oppo Find X6 Series May Launch Later This Month: Details
  5. Realme C55 With Mini Capsule Feature Launched: See Price
  6. Tesla Faces Probe After Steering Wheels Fall Off While Driving
  7. Netflix Plans in India Are Reportedly Among the Cheapest Anywhere in 2023
  8. Apple Has Backed This Music Startup Headed by Its Former Executive
  9. Here’s When the iQoo Z7 Will Launch in India: Interview With Nipun Marya
  10. Apple Is Shuffling Its International Business to Make India Its Own Region
#Latest Stories
  1. Curbing Crypto Wash Sales, Spiking Capital Gains Among Biden’s Budget Proposal: Report
  2. Tesla Faces Investigation After Model Y Steering Wheels Fall Off While Driving
  3. Netflix Documentary Break Point Useful Tool in Promoting Tennis, Say the Featured Players
  4. Ahead of Red Bull Showrun on March 12, Red Bull India Showcases Championship-Winning F1 Car
  5. Startup Founded by Ex-Apple Workers Raises $100 Million, Collaborates With OpenAI
  6. Oppo Find X6 Series to Debut Later This Month, New Poster Leak Suggests
  7. Spotify Rolls Out Vertical Scrolling Feed, Smart Shuffle and Redesigned Home Screen on Android and iOS
  8. Sam Bankman-Fried Criminal Trial in October May Need to Be Delayed, Lawyers Tell US Judge
  9. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G India Support Page Goes Live; Expected to Launch Soon
  10. Spotify Monthly Active Users Cross 500 Million Mark, Artists Earning Over $1 Million Doubled in 5 Years
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.