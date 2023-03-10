After the launch of the Galaxy A14 earlier this year, Samsung is now ready to launch the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G smartphones in the country. These handsets have previously been spotted on several certification websites. Several leaks have revealed the upcoming smartphones' designs, features, specifications, and expected prices. The company's India website has now officially teased the release date of the two A series smartphones.

Samsung has officially teased the launch of the Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G smartphones in India on March 16. The teaser is accompanied by a photo, that says that the launch will take place at 12 noon IST on the given day.

The teaser added that both devices will carry an IP67 rating. Other specifications and features have previously been hinted at through various leaks and reports. The Galaxy A54 5G, for instance, is expected to feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the upcoming Galaxy A34 5G is said to be powered by a chipset model MT6877V/TTZA, suggesting that it will be an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

An earlier report also suggested that the phones will sport circular vertically aligned camera modules similar to the Galaxy S23 series smartphones that launched last month. Now, the official marketing images of the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G support the design claims.

Both Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G may be offered in Awesome Silver White, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Lime, and Awesome Violet colour options.

The Galaxy A34 5G has been tipped to cost EUR 419 (roughly Rs. 36,600) for the 128GB variant, while the Galaxy A54 5G will cost EUR 519 (roughly Rs 45,400) for the same storage option. These leaked rates are anticipated to apply to customers in Europe, and the handsets may be released at a lower price in the Indian market.

