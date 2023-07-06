Realme is reportedly planning to launch the next iteration of its GT Neo series smartphones in China. Expected to be launched as Realme GT Neo 6 and Realme GT Neo 6 Pro, the hardware specifications of both smartphones have been leaked on Twitter. The latest leak suggest that the standard Realme GT Neo 6 could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity SoC, while the "Pro" model could feature top of the line Snapdragon chipset. Its predecessor, the Realme GT Neo 5 runs on a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It was launched earlier this year in China.
Tipster Alex (Twitter @alextechetc) has leaked the details of the processor and a few other key specifications of the purported Realme GT Neo 6 series via Twitter. The Realme GT Neo 6 series will comprise two models — the standard Realme GT Neo 6 and the Realme GT Neo 6 Pro, according to the tipster. The standard model is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series chipset whereas the pro model is speculated to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
Additionally, the tipster also revealed that the Realme GT Neo 6 will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W. It is also tipped to ship with 16GB RAM and 1TB of inbuilt storage. On the other hand, the Realme GT Neo 6 Pro is likely to be powered by a 4,600mAh battery along with 240W charging support. The phones could feature up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.
Recently, the Realme GT Neo 6 design leaked. The smartphone is speculated to sport a dual-toned back panel in a green shade with a massive rectangular camera island housing 3 camera sensors and an LED flash module on the back. Besides, a Snapdragon logo was also seen on the rear panel, suggesting the phone be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which contradicts the details from the latest leak.
Additionally, the Realme GT Neo 6 leak is also shown to sporty slim edges with the volume and power buttons positioned on the right side. However, it is recommended to take these details with a pinch of salt as the company is yet to announce any plans to launch a successor to the Realme GT Neo 5 series of smartphones.
