Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme GT Neo 6, Neo 6 Pro Processor, Storage and Battery Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut

Realme GT Neo 6, Neo 6 Pro Processor, Storage and Battery Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut

Realme GT Neo 6 and Realme GT Neo 6 Pro are tipped to debut in China next month.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 July 2023 14:20 IST
Realme GT Neo 6, Neo 6 Pro Processor, Storage and Battery Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut

Realme GT Neo 5 runs on a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 6 might be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset
  • Realme GT Neo 6 Pro is tipped to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • Realme GT Neo 6 could be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery

Realme is reportedly planning to launch the next iteration of its GT Neo series smartphones in China. Expected to be launched as Realme GT Neo 6 and Realme GT Neo 6 Pro, the hardware specifications of both smartphones have been leaked on Twitter. The latest leak suggest that the standard Realme GT Neo 6 could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity SoC, while the "Pro" model could feature top of the line Snapdragon chipset. Its predecessor, the Realme GT Neo 5 runs on a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It was launched earlier this year in China.

Tipster Alex (Twitter @alextechetc) has leaked the details of the processor and a few other key specifications of the purported Realme GT Neo 6 series via Twitter. The Realme GT Neo 6 series will comprise two models — the standard Realme GT Neo 6 and the Realme GT Neo 6 Pro, according to the tipster. The standard model is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series chipset whereas the pro model is speculated to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Additionally, the tipster also revealed that the Realme GT Neo 6 will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W. It is also tipped to ship with 16GB RAM and 1TB of inbuilt storage. On the other hand, the Realme GT Neo 6 Pro is likely to be powered by a 4,600mAh battery along with 240W charging support. The phones could feature up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

Recently, the Realme GT Neo 6 design leaked. The smartphone is speculated to sport a dual-toned back panel in a green shade with a massive rectangular camera island housing 3 camera sensors and an LED flash module on the back. Besides, a Snapdragon logo was also seen on the rear panel, suggesting the phone be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which contradicts the details from the latest leak.

Additionally, the Realme GT Neo 6 leak is also shown to sporty slim edges with the volume and power buttons positioned on the right side. However, it is recommended to take these details with a pinch of salt as the company is yet to announce any plans to launch a successor to the Realme GT Neo 5 series of smartphones. 

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT Neo 6, Realme GT Neo 6 Pro, Realme GT Neo 6 specifications, Realme GT Neo 6 Pro specifications, Realme
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Formula 1 Race Calendar for 2024 Season Announced, Increased Focus on Regionalisation

Related Stories

Realme GT Neo 6, Neo 6 Pro Processor, Storage and Battery Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 60 5G Series With Up to 1TB Storage Debut in India: See Price
  2. Detailed Renders of Nothing Phone 2 in Both Colour Options Leak Online
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 With Snapdragon 782G SoC Launched in India at This Price
  4. Instagram's New Twitter Rival 'Threads' Goes Live: All You Need to Know
  5. Samsung Confirms Galaxy Unpacked Date, Teases Launch of New Foldable Phones
  6. OnePlus Nord 3 With Dimensity 9000 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  7. Reliance Jio to Sign $1.7 Billion 5G Gear Deal With Nokia: Report
  8. Twitter Rival Threads Goes Live as Celebrities, Major Brands Join the App
  9. iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds With Up to 42 Hours Total Battery Launched: See Price
  10. iQoo 11S Goes Official With Up to 1TB of Internal Storage: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 6, Neo 6 Pro Processor, Storage and Battery Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut
  2. Formula 1 Race Calendar for 2024 Season Announced, Increased Focus on Regionalisation
  3. Google Accuses CCI of Ordering Changes to Its Business Model to Protect Amazon
  4. Meta's Twitter Rival Threads Crosses 10 Million Sign-Ups Within First Few Hours of Launch
  5. Huawei Nova Y71 With 6.75-Inch Display, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Realme Narzo 60 5G, Narzo 60 Pro 5G With Up to 1TB Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. CFTC Investigators Find Crypto Lender Celsius, Former CEO Guilty of Breaking US Rules: Report
  8. Killers of the Flower Moon Trailer Pits Leonardo DiCaprio Amidst a Murderous Historical Tragedy
  9. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Retain Minor Losses, Overall Markets Remain Volatile
  10. Rising Cybersecurity Attacks Highlight Vulnerabilities of Indian Companies as They Digitise Operations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.