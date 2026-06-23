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Crypto Sector Sees Record 83 Hacks in Q2 2026, Most-Exploited Quarter to Date: Report

A record number of crypto attacks were recorded despite lower overall losses.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 June 2026 18:58 IST
Crypto Sector Sees Record 83 Hacks in Q2 2026, Most-Exploited Quarter to Date: Report

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Bridge attacks emerged as the leading source of losses during Q2

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Highlights
  • Q2 2026 recorded 83 crypto hacks across the industry
  • KelpDAO and Drift Protocol led quarterly losses
  • Bridge exploits accounted for $351 million in stolen funds
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The second quarter of 2026 is already the most hacked quarter on record in terms of the number of attacks, with 83 hacks of crypto protocols, per analysis from market insights provider Unfolded based on data from DefiLlama. Nonetheless, the $755.3 million (roughly Rs. 7,153 crore) worth of losses reported this quarter so far are way below the $3.56 billion (roughly Rs. 33,720 crore) lost in the fourth quarter of 2020, which is the most expensive quarter for crypto heists to date. KelpDAO's $293 million (roughly Rs. 2,774 crore) hack and Drift Protocol's $280 million (roughly Rs. 2,652 crore) exploit were the largest incidents of the quarter. 

Bridge Exploits Account for Largest Share of Quarterly Losses

The numbers indicate an increase in hacking attacks despite the overall losses not surpassing their previous all-time highs. An increasing number of attacks combined with reduced aggregate losses could mean that there is less value to be exploited by the attackers, said Dmytro Tarasiuk, the product director at CORE3, a risk intelligence platform, and CER.live, a crypto security rating platform. According to Tarasiuk, the total amount of value held within the DeFi system has dropped from $164 billion (roughly Rs. 15,53,408 crore) before the October 10 liquidation event to $73 billion (roughly Rs. 6,91,456 crore) as of now.

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Exploits on bridges were the most common form of attack in Q2 2026, which saw $351 million (roughly Rs. 3,325 crore) worth of funds stolen by exploiting bridges. The LayerZero OFT Bridge exploit that resulted in the theft of $293 million (roughly Rs. 2,774 crore) through the KelpDAO hack was responsible for more than 38 percent of total losses in the quarter. Compromised admin attacks and fake token prices made up 37 percent, while compromised private keys made up 5.66 percent.

One of the recent incidents involved Taiko, an Ethereum layer-2 blockchain that saw its bridge protocols collapse. Hackers managed to steal $1.7 million (roughly Rs. 16.10 crore) by compromising Taiko's chain state verification mechanism. The protocol is now asking its users to withdraw their funds from the bridges of this blockchain network. Other notable incidents of the past quarter include Secret Network Bridge suffering a $4.7 million (roughly Rs. 44.52 crore) exploit due to an Infinite Mint Bug, and THORchain halted trading after a suspected $10 million (roughly Rs. 94.72 crore) exploit. 

As per a report published by blockchain security company Hacken, Web3 hacks have recorded losses of over $482 million (roughly Rs. 4,565 crore) in the first quarter of 2026. In this period, phishing and social engineering attacks dominated the period, amounting to $306 million (roughly Rs. 2,898 crore) in this quarter. This quarter also saw 44 incidents overall. Q1 2026 also witnessed a single $282 million (roughly Rs. 2,671 crore) hardware wallet scam in January, which was responsible for more than half of this quarter's damage. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
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Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto Scams, Crypto hacks
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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