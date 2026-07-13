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Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Spotted in Pine Colourway Ahead of Made by Google Event

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is tipped to be powered by Google's Tensor G6 SoC and pack a 4,800mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 July 2026 14:53 IST
Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Spotted in Pine Colourway Ahead of Made by Google Event

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold is expected to succeed the Pixel 10 Pro Fold (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Google may unveil the Pixel 11 Pro Fold on August 12
  • Pixel 11 Pro Fold could feature a slimmer body
  • Pixel 11 Pro Fold leak revives Pixel Glow speculation
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Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold has surfaced in a fresh leak ahead of its expected debut, showing the foldable in a previously leaked Pine finish while providing a fresh look at its exterior. The latest image suggests Google may introduce the handset with a light gold frame alongside the new finish. The leak also points to subtle changes around the rear camera module, while earlier reports continue to suggest the smartphone will arrive with the Tensor G6 chipset, a slimmer body and other hardware upgrades when it launches next month.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Leak Shows Pine Colour and Refined Camera Design

A render shared through the Telegram channel 'Mystic Leaks' shows the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold in the rumoured Pine colour. The leaked image pairs the muted green finish with a light gold frame and matching Google logo, giving the handset a different appearance from the black version seen in earlier leaks.

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The latest leak also reveals additional details of the rear camera layout. It appears slightly narrower than the one used on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, while the camera cut-outs extend closer to the edges of the housing. The revised layout places the main and ultrawide cameras at the bottom, shifts the autofocus sensor from its earlier position above the lenses, and retains the telephoto camera in the upper-right corner. The LED flash appears larger than the one on the previous model. The render also suggests Google has integrated the microphone within the camera housing.

The updated camera arrangement broadly matches details from previous leaks, suggesting Google has refined the rear panel without making major changes to the overall design. The handset is also expected to retain the satin frame finish used on its predecessor.

The larger flash unit has also fuelled fresh discussion around the rumoured Pixel Glow feature, which earlier reports linked to notification lighting and Gemini interactions. Some reports had suggested a dedicated light strip around the camera module, but the latest render does not show any visible space for such a design. It remains unclear whether the larger flash could play a role in that feature, and Google has not confirmed any related details.

Previous reports suggest the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will be powered by Google's Tensor G6 chip  and pack a 4,800mAh battery. The foldable is also tipped to feature a thinner chassis than the Pixel 10 Pro Fold while keeping display sizes similar to the existing model. It is further expected to receive a new primary rear camera as part of its hardware upgrades.

Google has already confirmed its Made by Google event for August 12, where the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is expected to debut alongside the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL. The company has not officially revealed the design, colour options or specifications of the upcoming foldable, so the leaked details should be treated as unconfirmed until launch.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Polished IP68-rated design
  • Pixel Snap is useful
  • Bright 120Hz displays
  • Smooth bloatware-free software
  • Tons of useful AI features
  • 7 years of software and security updates
  • Secure face unlock
  • Bad
  • A bit heavy even for a foldable
  • Average cameras with poor video quality
  • Only 256GB storage variant
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.40-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2364 pixels
Processor Tensor G5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 10.5-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5015mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2152x2076 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Colourway, Made by Google, Google, Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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