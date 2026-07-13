Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Gets Substantial Price Hike in India Days After It Was Launched

Price hikes are not unusual in India's smartphone market right now, but it's worth noting that the Galaxy M47 5G was only launched a few days ago.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 13 July 2026 13:13 IST
Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Gets Substantial Price Hike in India Days After It Was Launched

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G comes in Blaze Blue and Rogue Red finishes

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung revises Galaxy M47 5G pricing across the lineup
  • Galaxy M47 5G now costs up to Rs. 8,000 more in India
  • Samsung's latest price hike stands out from recent trends
Advertisement

Samsung has increased the price of the Galaxy M47 5G in India within days of its commercial debut, with all storage variants now costing significantly more than their launch prices. The revision comes just a week after the handset became available for purchase through Amazon. The steep hike stands out because the smartphone entered the market only recently, unlike several older devices whose prices have been revised following rising component and memory costs across the industry.

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G India Price Increased Within Days of Debut

Amazon has updated the price of the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G across all variants, with the handset now selling at considerably higher prices than when it first became available. The base 6GB + 128GB variant is currently listed at Rs. 32,999, which is Rs. 7,000 higher than its launch price.

The 8GB + 128GB model now carries a price tag of Rs. 36,999 instead of its original Rs. 28,999. The top-end 8GB + 256GB variant has also increased from Rs. 33,999 to Rs. 41,999, marking an Rs. 8,000 increase over its launch price.

Samsung introduced the Galaxy M47 5G in India on June 29, while sales began through Amazon on July 4. At launch, the smartphone was priced at Rs. 25,999 for the 6GB + 128GB configuration, Rs. 28,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 33,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option. It debuted in Blaze Blue and Rogue Red colourways.

Price hikes are not unusual in India's smartphone market right now. Brands including Nothing, Realme and Xiaomi have revised the prices of several devices over the past few months to account for higher memory and component costs. 

Unlike those phones, the Galaxy M47 5G had been on sale for only a week before Samsung increased its price. The timing is also noteworthy because the handset was launched after memory prices had already risen. In other words, Samsung would already have known the prevailing component costs when it announced the phone. The quick increase suggests the launch pricing may have been intended as a short-term introductory offer.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M47 5G, Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Price in India, Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Features, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
God of War Laufey Will Get a Disc Version Before Sony Ends Disc Production in 2028

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Gets Substantial Price Hike in India Days After It Was Launched
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's When the Lava Virat V1 5G Will Launch in India
  2. God of War Laufey Will be Available on Disc, Santa Monica Studio Confirms
  3. Asics Gel-Kayano 33 Review
  4. Redmi Note 17 Could Debut in India in These Storage and Colour Variants
  5. Samsung Just Gave the Galaxy M47 5G a Substantial Price Hike in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Gets Substantial Price Hike in India Days After It Was Launched
  2. God of War Laufey Will Get a Disc Version Before Sony Ends Disc Production in 2028
  3. Redmi Note 17 Colours, Storage Options in India Leaked as Tipster Reveals Key Specifications of Chinese Variant
  4. Redesigned Apple Pencil Models in Development, Could Debut Alongside M6 iPad Pro in 2027: Report
  5. Lava Virat V1 5G and Virat V1 4G India Launch Date Revealed Along With Design, Colourways: Expected Specifications
  6. Apple’s M7 Ultra-Based Server Chip to Reportedly Offer Up to 1.5TB Memory, Enhanced Neural Processing
  7. Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G India Launch Date Announced; Colourways and Amazon Availability Confirmed
  8. Apple Reportedly Reviews iPhone 17 Demand as Costs Rise Amid Ongoing Memory Shortage
  9. Interpol Traces $122 Million Crypto Wallet Connected to Romance Scam Network
  10. Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission Tightens Anti-Phishing Standards for Crypto Platforms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »