Samsung has increased the price of the Galaxy M47 5G in India within days of its commercial debut, with all storage variants now costing significantly more than their launch prices. The revision comes just a week after the handset became available for purchase through Amazon. The steep hike stands out because the smartphone entered the market only recently, unlike several older devices whose prices have been revised following rising component and memory costs across the industry.

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G India Price Increased Within Days of Debut

Amazon has updated the price of the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G across all variants, with the handset now selling at considerably higher prices than when it first became available. The base 6GB + 128GB variant is currently listed at Rs. 32,999, which is Rs. 7,000 higher than its launch price.

The 8GB + 128GB model now carries a price tag of Rs. 36,999 instead of its original Rs. 28,999. The top-end 8GB + 256GB variant has also increased from Rs. 33,999 to Rs. 41,999, marking an Rs. 8,000 increase over its launch price.

Samsung introduced the Galaxy M47 5G in India on June 29, while sales began through Amazon on July 4. At launch, the smartphone was priced at Rs. 25,999 for the 6GB + 128GB configuration, Rs. 28,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 33,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option. It debuted in Blaze Blue and Rogue Red colourways.

Price hikes are not unusual in India's smartphone market right now. Brands including Nothing, Realme and Xiaomi have revised the prices of several devices over the past few months to account for higher memory and component costs.

Unlike those phones, the Galaxy M47 5G had been on sale for only a week before Samsung increased its price. The timing is also noteworthy because the handset was launched after memory prices had already risen. In other words, Samsung would already have known the prevailing component costs when it announced the phone. The quick increase suggests the launch pricing may have been intended as a short-term introductory offer.