Technology News
English Edition

Bitcoin Holds Near $63,000 Despite Renewed Geopolitical Tensions

Bitcoin remained resilient as investors balanced geopolitical risks with optimism ahead of key US economic data.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 July 2026 14:58 IST
Bitcoin Holds Near $63,000 Despite Renewed Geopolitical Tensions

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Erling Løken Andersen

Institutional buying offered support as traders assessed upcoming US macroeconomic events

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Bitcoin defends key support before inflation data
  • US inflation data could shape crypto sentiment
  • Traders monitor resistance above $64,600
Advertisement

Bitcoin traded near $62,900 (roughly Rs. 60.29 lakh) on Monday as the cryptocurrency market remained resilient despite renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The world's largest cryptocurrency moved upward by just 0.27 percent over the last week, according to CoinMarketCap data on Monday. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near $1,780 (roughly Rs. 1.71 lakh), reflecting mixed movement across the broader crypto market. Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 60.29 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 1.71 lakh, as per today's Gadgets 360 price tracker.

Analysts said investors are now shifting their focus to this week's US Consumer Price Index (CPI), Producer Price Index (PPI), retail sales data, and Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's testimony, all of which could shape expectations around interest rates and determine the crypto market's next move.

VoltBitcoin Discussion
Explore More...

Just like BitcoinBinance Coin (BNB) was priced around $569.66 (roughly Rs. 54,540), while Solana (SOL) traded near $76.48 (roughly Rs. 7,323). XRP hovered around $1.07 (roughly Rs. 102), and Dogecoin (DOGE) traded near $0.072 (roughly Rs. 6.9), indicating cautious positioning across large-cap cryptocurrencies.

Investors Await Key Economic Triggers This Week

Sharing his assessment of the latest market action, Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said, “Institutional sentiment has improved, with US spot Bitcoin ETFs recording more than $197 million (roughly Rs. 1,886 crore) in net weekly inflows, bringing an end to an eight-week streak of outflows. While geopolitical developments continue to influence market direction, attention is now shifting to the upcoming US CPI report and Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's testimony.”

Providing a broader market outlook, Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, said, “On-chain data suggests Bitcoin remains below key investor cost-basis levels, indicating that long-term valuations have improved even though the market has yet to confirm a sustained uptrend [...] Investors should avoid chasing short-term rallies ahead of the US macroeconomic data. Staggered investments in fundamentally strong assets and disciplined position sizing remain a more prudent approach until the market establishes a clearer direction.”

Commenting on recent market trends, Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX, said, “Bitcoin is trading between key moving averages, where buyers are indicating short-term bullishness [...] Ethereum has held firm around the $1,800 (roughly Rs. 1.7 lakh) mark after gaining nearly 3 percent, supported by renewed institutional demand. Spot US Ethereum ETFs recorded $84.4 million (roughly Rs. 808 crore) in weekly inflows, ending an eight-week streak of outflows, while continued corporate accumulation suggests long-term conviction remains intact [...] Softer inflation would improve the outlook for risk assets, including crypto, while persistent inflation or geopolitical pressures on energy markets could keep volatility elevated.”

Overall, analysts said Bitcoin has remained resilient despite heightened geopolitical tensions, supported by improving institutional sentiment and steady buying interest. However, this week's US inflation data and Federal Reserve commentary are expected to play a decisive role in determining whether Bitcoin can break above the $64,600-$65,500 (roughly Rs. 61.85 lakh-Rs. 62.71 lakh) resistance range or slip back toward support near $62,000 (roughly Rs. 59.36 lakh).

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency, Crypto Markets, Ethereum
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Moto G77 Power With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Spotted in Pine Colourway Ahead of Made by Google Event

Related Stories

Bitcoin Holds Near $63,000 Despite Renewed Geopolitical Tensions
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asics Gel-Kayano 33 Review
  2. These OnePlus Tablets Are Now More Expensive in India
  3. New Leak Offers a Fresh Look at the Pixel 11 Pro Fold's Pine Colourway
  4. Redmi Note 17 Could Debut in India in These Storage and Colour Variants
  5. Moto G77 Power With a 7,000mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: See Offers
  6. Here's When the Lava Virat V1 5G Will Launch in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Sells 2 Million Copies on Launch Day
  2. Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Spotted in Pine Colourway Ahead of Made by Google Event
  3. Bitcoin Holds Near $63,000 Despite Renewed Geopolitical Tensions
  4. Moto G77 Power With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  5. OnePlus Pad Go 2, Pad Lite Price in India Increased Amid Ongoing RAM Shortage
  6. Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Gets Substantial Price Hike in India Days After It Was Launched
  7. God of War Laufey Will Get a Disc Version Before Sony Ends Disc Production in 2028
  8. Redmi Note 17 Colours, Storage Options in India Leaked as Tipster Reveals Key Specifications of Chinese Variant
  9. Redesigned Apple Pencil Models in Development, Could Debut Alongside M6 iPad Pro in 2027: Report
  10. Lava Virat V1 5G and Virat V1 4G India Launch Date Revealed Along With Design, Colourways: Expected Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »