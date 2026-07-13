Sony has launched the LinkBuds Clip open-ear true wireless earbuds in India several months after introducing them in North America in January this year. The new earbuds use an open-ear clip design that keeps the ear canal unobstructed while allowing users to hear their surroundings. Sony has also equipped the LinkBuds Clip with AI-assisted voice processing, three listening modes, Bluetooth multipoint support and up to 37 hours of claimed battery life.

Sony LinkBuds Clip Price, Availability

Sony LinkBuds Clip are priced at Rs. 18,990 in India and are currently available through Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, select Croma outlets, Reliance Digital stores, Sony Centres, and the Shop at SC online store. Customers can purchase the earbuds in Black, Greige, Green and Lavender colour options.

Sony LinkBuds Clip Features, Specifications

The Sony LinkBuds Clip feature an open-ear clip-style construction designed to avoid covering the ear canal, allowing outside sounds to remain audible during use. Sony says the earbuds are intended for extended wear, while the bundled fitting cushions help improve stability and comfort for different ear shapes. The housing is also designed to reduce sound leakage without compromising environmental awareness. They carry an IPX4 rating for protection against sweat and water splashes.

For audio, the LinkBuds Clip is equipped with 10mm drivers and support SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. Sony's Digital Sound Enhancement Engine is included to restore details lost during compressed audio playback. Users can customise the sound profile with a 10-band equaliser through the Sony Sound Connect application. The earbuds also support 360 Reality Audio and a Background Music effect.

The earbuds offer three listening presets. Standard mode is intended for everyday playback, Voice Boost improves speech clarity in calls, podcasts and music, while Sound Leakage Reduction is designed to minimise high-frequency audio escaping into the surrounding area. Sony has also included Scene-based Listening, which automatically adjusts the listening experience based on activities such as walking, running and gym workouts.

For voice calls, the LinkBuds Clip combines dual microphones, Precise Voice Pickup technology, a bone conduction sensor and AI-powered signal processing to isolate the speaker's voice while reducing surrounding noise. The AI algorithm is trained using different voice and environmental sound patterns to improve call quality across varying conditions.

Connectivity of the Sony LinkBuds Clip is handled over Bluetooth 5.3 with support for multipoint pairing, allowing the earbuds to stay connected to two devices simultaneously. Google Fast Pair is available for Android devices, while Swift Pair enables quicker pairing with Windows computers. Users can also use either earbud independently. The LinkBuds Clip additionally support hands-free access to Google Gemini when connected to a compatible smartphone.

Sony claims the Sony LinkBuds Clip earbuds can deliver up to nine hours of playback on a single charge, with the charging case extending the total battery life to as much as 37 hours. A three-minute quick charge is said to provide up to one hour of listening time. The charging case uses a USB Type-C port. Each earbud weighs approximately 6.4g, while the charging case weighs around 42g and measures 50.4 x 50.4 x 32.6mm.