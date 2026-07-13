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Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Sells 2 Million Copies on Launch Day

Black Flag Resynced launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on July 9.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 July 2026 15:21 IST
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Sells 2 Million Copies on Launch Day

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced has over 100,000 peak concurrent players on Steam

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Highlights
  • Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced introduces new story missions
  • Ubisoft is working on updates and fixes for the game
  • Black Flag Resynced features updated graphics and overhauled combat
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Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is a much-needed hit for Ubisoft. The action-adventure title has sold 2 million copies, the developer has confirmed. Black Flag Resynced hit the sales milestone on the day of its launch. The game has also become the biggest Steam launch in Assassin's Creed series history.

Ubisoft confirmed Friday that Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced had sold 2 million copies on its launch day. The game was released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on July 9. The developer thanked fans for playing the remake and said it was working on updates and fixes for issues reported by players.

Ubisoft is also giving out free in-game rewards to all Black Flag Resynced players to mark the sales milestone. The developer shared redeem codes for a ship customisation item and 1,500 Animus keys, an in-game currency that can be used to purchase skins and other items in the game.

“This is only the beginning of the journey. We'll keep listening, improving the experience, and sharing the adventure with all of you,” Justin Ng, producer on Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, said.

On Steam, Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced has now surpassed 100,000 peak concurrent players, as per SteamDB charts. That makes the game the most played Assassin's Creed title on Valve's storefront ever. For comparison, last year's Assassin's Creed Shadows peaked at just under 65,000 concurrent players on Steam.

It's also worth noting that Ubisoft did not share an official unit sales figure for Assassin's Creed Shadows. An early sales confirmation for Black Flag Resynced suggests the game is selling better at launch than the previous AC title.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is a full remake of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag. The remake, rebuilt in Ubisoft's latest Anvil engine, comes with enhanced graphics, overhauled combat, and new story missions.

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Further reading: Assassins Creed Black Flag Resynced, Black Flag Resynced, Assassins Creed, Ubisoft, Assassins Creed 4 Black Flag Remake
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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