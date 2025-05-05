Apple shared a new video on Saturday, offering a hands-on experience of the different Apple Intelligence tools that are currently available on supported devices that offer artificial intelligence (AI) features. The latest video was released days after the Cupertino-based tech giant published a video showcasing use cases for its AI-powered image clean-up tool. The company first introduced its suite of AI features in December 2024, with the release of the iOS 18.2 update, but has yet to release the promised upgrades to Siri and certain other advanced Apple Intelligence features.

Apple Showcases Currently Supported AI Features

The new video was published on the company's official YouTube channel, as well as on other social media platforms. Just shy of the six-minute mark, the video gives viewers a mini tour of all the available AI tools, including the recently released Visual Intelligence, explaining how they might be helpful to users.

Apple describes the video as a walkthrough of its AI suite, and it is likely aimed at marketing the features to those users who are yet to be convinced to upgrade to a device that supports Apple Intelligence.

The video shows the new the Clean Up tool and its object removal capability, Genmoji's custom emoji creation, the Mail Summarise feature, the benefits of its Writing Tools, use cases of Visual Intelligence, and how ChatGPT's integration offers newer ways of making more of the AI tools.

Apart from that, the tech giant also reveals that the AI features can be accessed with a compatible iPhone, iPad, or Mac device. Notably, the compatible devices include the iPhone 16 series, iPhone 15 Pro models, iPad mini with A17 Pro chip, and iPad and Mac models with the M1 chipset and newer.

While the video is useful for those who have recently purchased an Apple Intelligence-compatible device, or have just received the features in their region, others are likely aware of them as the company has been aggressively pushing these capabilities since the launch event of the iPhone 16 series.

However, the company's latest wave of marketing could be aimed at dealing with the lukewarm response from users and the low adoption rate. The tech trade-in platform SellCell published the results of a survey in December 2024, where it tried to understand the importance of AI features in a smartphone for consumers.

As per the survey, 47.6 percent of surveyed iPhone users expressed high interest in mobile AI, however, a massive 73 percent of Apple Intelligence users stated that the new features were either “not very valuable” or they simply “add little to no value” to their experience.

Notably, four months have passed since the survey, and the iPhone maker has introduced new features such as Visual Intelligence, which could have improved user perception about these tools on Apple's devices.