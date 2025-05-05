Technology News
English Edition

Google May Introduce New Samsung DeX-Style Desktop Experience for Phones with Android 16

When in desktop mode, users may be able to launch multiple apps in floating windows simultaneously.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 May 2025 13:10 IST
Google May Introduce New Samsung DeX-Style Desktop Experience for Phones with Android 16

The feature was discovered in the latest Android 16 Beta 4 update running on the Pixel 8 Pro

Highlights
  • A developer option in Android 16 is reported to the desktop experience
  • It may bring a taskbar which shows apps like Phone, Chrome, and Messages
  • Users can drag and drop content across apps in desktop mode
Advertisement

Google is said to be developing a new desktop experience for its Android phones. As per a new report, the latest Android 16 beta update adds a new developer option, dubbed “Enable desktop experience features”, that brings the familiar Android taskbar, the three-button navigation access, and other options when a Pixel running the aforementioned beta is connected to a laptop. The company is speculated to be working on a more desktop-oriented experience for its phones and tablets in a bid to keep up with competitors such as Samsung, which offers DeX — short for “Desktop eXperience”.

Desktop Experience with Android 16

According to an Android Authority report, the new addition was discovered in the developer options of the latest Android 16 Beta 4 update running on the Google Pixel 8 Pro. It is stated to “enable desktop windowing on secondary displays”. Although the functionality isn't officially available, the publication managed to activate it. Once the Pixel device is connected to an external display such as a laptop, the Android taskbar, status bar, and the three-button navigation menu appears.

pixel desktop mishal rahman android authority Android 16

Photo Credit: Mishaal Rahman/ Android Authority

The taskbar carries pinned apps, such as Phone, Messages, Camera, Google Chrome, along with the app drawer. When in desktop mode, it can also display recent apps, potentially delivering improved multitasking capabilities.

The new functionality makes it possible to launch several apps in floating windows at once, as per the report. And similar to the Windows experience, users may also be able to move them around, resize them, or align them to the side. Further, it also allows for easy transfer of content using drag and drop.

As per the report, the new desktop experience in Android 16 could be a modified version of the desktop windowing feature which was introduced for the Pixel tablet with the release of Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 in September last year. While this specific feature only supported built-in displays, Google may have tweaked it to support phones connected to external screens too, the report speculates.

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Fun AI-infused software experience
  • Good quality cameras
  • Quality video recording
  • Impressive image editing software
  • Long-term commitment to software updates
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Buggy camera app
  • Not made for gaming
  • Average battery life
  • Relatively slow wired charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5050mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1344x2992 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Android 16 Beta 4, Android 16, Google Pixel, Samsung DeX, Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple Said to Be Working With Anthropic on AI-Powered Version of Xcode
Bitcoin Price Drops to $94,000 Ahead of US FOMC Meeting as Altcoin Momentum Slows

Related Stories

Google May Introduce New Samsung DeX-Style Desktop Experience for Phones with Android 16
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60s Launch Date, Design and Colourways Revealed
  2. Honor 400 Price and Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut
  3. Motorola Edge 70 Render Surfaces, Showcasing Likely Design Changes
  4. Apple May Choose a Staggered Release Schedule for Its iPhone 18 Lineup
  5. iPhone 19 Might Sport a Full-Screen Display to Mark Its 20th Anniversary
  6. Spotify's US App Update with Purchase Links Gets Apple Approval
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify's US App Update with Purchase Links Gets Apple Approval
  2. Apple Said to Switch to Staggered Release Schedule for iPhone 18 Series, Foldable iPhone
  3. iPhone 17 Air Said to Require Optional Battery Case to Offer One Day of Battery Life on a Single Charge
  4. Apple Showcases Visual Intelligence, ChatGPT Integration and Image Clean Up Features in New Hands-On Video
  5. Bitcoin Price Drops to $94,000 Ahead of US FOMC Meeting as Altcoin Momentum Slows
  6. Google May Introduce New Samsung DeX-Style Desktop Experience for Phones with Android 16
  7. Apple Said to Be Working With Anthropic on AI-Powered Version of Xcode
  8. iPhone 19 Said to Sport Full-Screen Display to Mark 20th Anniversary, iPhone 18 Pro Might Feature Under-Display Camera
  9. Motorola Edge 60s Launch Date Set for May 8; Design, Colourways Revealed
  10. Honor 400 to Reportedly Debut with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Chipset; Price, Other Specifications Leak
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »