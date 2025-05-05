Technology News
English Edition

Spotify's US App Update with Purchase Links Gets Apple Approval

Shares of Spotify, founded in 2006 in Stockholm, were up more than six percent in morning trading.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 May 2025 13:12 IST
Spotify's US App Update with Purchase Links Gets Apple Approval

Photo Credit: Spotify

Spotify had submitted the app update on last week

Highlights
  • The move could level the pricing field with rival service Apple Music
  • Spotify had to cover the costs of paying Apple in their US pricing
  • In February, Spotify reported its first annual profit
Advertisement

Spotify said on Friday its US app update has secured Apple's approval to show pricing information and external payment links, days after a judge barred the iPhone maker from charging commission on off-app purchases.

Shares of Spotify, founded in 2006 in Stockholm, were up more than six percent in morning trading.

The Swedish streaming giant, along with several other tech firms, had been at loggerheads with Apple over its App Store policies, which required developers to pay a commission on in-app purchases, including subscriptions.

"After nearly a decade, this will finally allow us to freely show clear pricing information and links to purchase, fostering transparency and choice for US consumers," Spotify spokesperson Jeanne Moran said in an email.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

"It appears to be a material win for Spotify," Pivotal Research Group analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak said.

The move could level the pricing field with rival service Apple Music, as Spotify had to cover the costs of paying Apple in their US pricing, he said.

Spotify had submitted the app update on Thursday, after US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said the company failed to comply with her prior order imposed in an antitrust lawsuit by "Fortnite" maker Epic Games.

Cupertino, California-based Apple said it will comply with the court's order, but disagrees with the decision and will appeal.

In February, Spotify reported its first annual profit, benefiting from strong user growth, price hikes and cost cuts.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Spotify, Apple, App Store, US
Apple Showcases Visual Intelligence, ChatGPT Integration and Image Clean Up Features in New Hands-On Video

Related Stories

Spotify's US App Update with Purchase Links Gets Apple Approval
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60s Launch Date, Design and Colourways Revealed
  2. Honor 400 Price and Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut
  3. Motorola Edge 70 Render Surfaces, Showcasing Likely Design Changes
  4. Apple May Choose a Staggered Release Schedule for Its iPhone 18 Lineup
  5. iPhone 19 Might Sport a Full-Screen Display to Mark Its 20th Anniversary
  6. Spotify's US App Update with Purchase Links Gets Apple Approval
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify's US App Update with Purchase Links Gets Apple Approval
  2. Apple Said to Switch to Staggered Release Schedule for iPhone 18 Series, Foldable iPhone
  3. iPhone 17 Air Said to Require Optional Battery Case to Offer One Day of Battery Life on a Single Charge
  4. Apple Showcases Visual Intelligence, ChatGPT Integration and Image Clean Up Features in New Hands-On Video
  5. Bitcoin Price Drops to $94,000 Ahead of US FOMC Meeting as Altcoin Momentum Slows
  6. Google May Introduce New Samsung DeX-Style Desktop Experience for Phones with Android 16
  7. Apple Said to Be Working With Anthropic on AI-Powered Version of Xcode
  8. iPhone 19 Said to Sport Full-Screen Display to Mark 20th Anniversary, iPhone 18 Pro Might Feature Under-Display Camera
  9. Motorola Edge 60s Launch Date Set for May 8; Design, Colourways Revealed
  10. Honor 400 to Reportedly Debut with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Chipset; Price, Other Specifications Leak
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »