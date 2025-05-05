Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 17 Air Said to Require Optional Battery Case to Offer One Day of Battery Life on a Single Charge

iPhone 17 Air Said to Require Optional Battery Case to Offer One Day of Battery Life on a Single Charge

Shorter battery life is largely attributed to the thinness of the iPhone 17 Air, which is said to be 5.5mm thick.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 May 2025 13:48 IST
iPhone 17 Air Said to Require Optional Battery Case to Offer One Day of Battery Life on a Single Charge

Photo Credit: FrontPageTech/ @zellzoi

Apple's iPhone 17 Air might face challenges in China where eSIMs are not permitted

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 Air is expected to replace the iPhone 16 Plus
  • Apple will reportedly launch a Smart Battery Case for the phone
  • iPhone 17 Air could not last as long as other members of iPhone 17 series
Advertisement

iPhone 17 Air (or Slim) is anticipated to make its debut in September, alongside the standard iPhone 17 model, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The new model, which is expected to replace the iPhone 16 Plus, is likely to arrive as the thinnest iPhone ever. Details of the battery on the iPhone 17 Air have now leaked online. The new model will reportedly be unable to offer a full day of battery life, unlike the other models in the series. Apple is expected to bring an accessory to help users with an iPhone 17 Air to get through the day.

Apple Might Revive External Battery Accessory for iPhone 17 Air

The upcoming iPhone 17 Air will have "worse" battery life than the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup, The Information reports. Apple's internal testing reportedly found that only 60 percent to 70 percent of users will be able to go a single day without charging the thin iPhone. In comparison, that metric is typically between 80 percent and 90 percent for other iPhone models.

The shorter battery life is attributed to the ultra-slim, 5.5mm profile of the iPhone 17 Air, making it the thinnest iPhone to date. The report states that Apple is planning to offer an optional accessory to address this problem. The brand is said to provide "a phone case meant for the thin model that also contains a battery pack"

Apple is likely to bring back a new version of its discontinued Smart Battery Case for the iPhone 17 Air. The company introduced its first iPhone Smart Battery Case in 2015 for the iPhone 6 series.

Besides the short battery life, Apple's iPhone 17 Air might face a challenge in China, as it lacks a physical SIM card slot. Chinese regulations currently do not allow the use of eSIMs.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to launch in September alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup with a possible starting price of $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,09,500). It is expected to feature a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could carry a 24-megapixel selfie camera and a 48-megapixel single rear camera. It could run on Apple's A18 or A19 chip with support for 8GB RAM. 

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Solid build quality and lovely colour options
  • Battery life is bonkers on this one
  • Excellent for gaming and performance (in general)
  • Improved cameras
  • Bad
  • Still offers a 60Hz refresh rate and misses out on AOD (always-on display)
  • No fast charging
  • Comes with USB 2
  • No Apple Intelligence features out of the box
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Plus review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Air Specifications, Apple, iPhone 17 Slim
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Showcases Visual Intelligence, ChatGPT Integration and Image Clean Up Features in New Hands-On Video
Apple Said to Switch to Staggered Release Schedule for iPhone 18 Series, Foldable iPhone

Related Stories

iPhone 17 Air Said to Require Optional Battery Case to Offer One Day of Battery Life on a Single Charge
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60s Launch Date, Design and Colourways Revealed
  2. Honor 400 Price and Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut
  3. Motorola Edge 70 Render Surfaces, Showcasing Likely Design Changes
  4. Apple May Choose a Staggered Release Schedule for Its iPhone 18 Lineup
  5. iPhone 19 Might Sport a Full-Screen Display to Mark Its 20th Anniversary
  6. Spotify's US App Update with Purchase Links Gets Apple Approval
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify's US App Update with Purchase Links Gets Apple Approval
  2. Apple Said to Switch to Staggered Release Schedule for iPhone 18 Series, Foldable iPhone
  3. iPhone 17 Air Said to Require Optional Battery Case to Offer One Day of Battery Life on a Single Charge
  4. Apple Showcases Visual Intelligence, ChatGPT Integration and Image Clean Up Features in New Hands-On Video
  5. Bitcoin Price Drops to $94,000 Ahead of US FOMC Meeting as Altcoin Momentum Slows
  6. Google May Introduce New Samsung DeX-Style Desktop Experience for Phones with Android 16
  7. Apple Said to Be Working With Anthropic on AI-Powered Version of Xcode
  8. iPhone 19 Said to Sport Full-Screen Display to Mark 20th Anniversary, iPhone 18 Pro Might Feature Under-Display Camera
  9. Motorola Edge 60s Launch Date Set for May 8; Design, Colourways Revealed
  10. Honor 400 to Reportedly Debut with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Chipset; Price, Other Specifications Leak
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »