China Plans to Develop Blockchain-Focused National Data Infrastructure By 2029

The Chinese government continues to show an interest in blockchain technology, despite a blanked ban on cryptocurrencies in 2021.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 January 2025 19:13 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Ezreal Zhang

China aims to have this blockchain-supported data infrastructure ready by 2029

  • China believes blockchain can make data management more secure  
  • China aims to create new data circulation and delivery systems
  • Blockchain-based data application system is also in the works  
China's government on Monday released guidelines for the development of a national data infrastructure, as part of efforts to improve its data exchange and management network. A document published by the National Development and Reform Commission and two other authorities states that China must explore blockchain technology to make its data exchange and management ecosystems more secured through smart contracts. Also called the distributed ledger technology (DLT), the blockchain is the underlaying technology used by cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and the metaverse.

According to the document titled National Data Infrastructure Construction Guidelines”, a blockchain-based implementation can safeguard stored data against tampering. The authorities behind the project believe that the national data infrastructure must be kept up-to-date to support the circulation and storage of information that is important in terms of national security.

In recent years, blockchain networks have emerged as a potential replacement for traditional Web2 servers. A blockchain does not concentrate large amounts of data at one point, unlike traditional servers. Instead, information saved on blockchain networks is segregated into multiple smaller units of data, and these are spread across the network. This protects the data against leaks and breaches. In addition, blockchain networks log data permanently and in an unalterable format — which brings a layer of trust and transparency to data storage.

China's Blockchain Plans

China plans to work on new database solutions that would be supported on blockchain networks, it said in the guidelines. The updated data management solutions that the Asian nation is betting on will integrate hardware, software, and model algorithms together to be used by the government, industries, and enterprises operating there.

“(These) features are mainly used to solve trust and security issues in the process of data circulation,” the guidelines noted.

Creating a trusted data circulation system, data delivery system, and data application system for industries is part of the government's plan.

The country aims to deploy the main structure of this blockchain-supported data infrastructure by 2029 — it will need to finish the top level design of the system by 2026, and integrate data networks and computing power facilities by 2028.

China's History with Blockchain

While China imposed a blanket ban on all crypto-related activities in 2021, it continued to show an inclination in experimenting with blockchain technology. The country is also working on its own central bank digital currency (CBDC).

In 2022, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) launched a nationwide programme to focus on blockchain-related research and development. The CAC is the central Internet regulator of China.

Last April, China launched the ‘Ultra-Large Scale Blockchain Infrastructure Platform for the Belt and Road Initiative'. The aim of this initiative was to develop a global infrastructure through which China aimed to connect continents across land and sea.

The country has also formed a standard-setting body comprised of Huawei and Tencent to define rules to oversee the expansion of metaverse-related developments.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, China, Blockchain, Crypto, Web3, Metaverse
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Standard Chartered Introduces Crypto Service in Luxembourg Under MiCA Regulations

  1. Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition Debuts With Limited Edition Iron Man Set
  2. OTT Releases This Week (Jan 6-12): Black Warrant, Sabarmati Report, and More
  3. Xiaomi Pad 7 With 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD Screen, HyperOS 2 Launched in India
  4. Flipkart Monumental Sale Begins on January 13; iPhone 16 Deals Revealed
  5. Marco OTT Release: Producer Sharif Muhammed Clarifies on Streaming Rights
  6. Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G Review: Style and Substance
  7. Realme's Republic Day Sale Will Bring Discounts on the Realme GT 7 Pro
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra May Get Several Camera Enhancements
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Leak Suggests Pricing, Colourways
