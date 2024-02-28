Technology News

CoinDCX Seeks Advice to Grow India’s Web3 Sector, Experts Call for Early Test Beds and Education

CoinDCX is asking community members to give suggestions on how India’s Web3 industry could be shaped into an inclusive mould.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 February 2024 16:39 IST
CoinDCX Seeks Advice to Grow India’s Web3 Sector, Experts Call for Early Test Beds and Education

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Headway

Establishing early test beds for Web3 projects may lead to faster deployment and adoption

Highlights
  • CoinDCX is an FIU-registered Indian exchange
  • The exchange wishes to help resolve India’s crypto-related issues
  • Indian crypto community is awaiting reduction in crypto tax
Advertisement

The crypto scene in India is getting more sophisticated with the government gradually deploying regulations to oversee the industry's safety. In a bid to get a better understanding of what the Indian crypto community really wishes for, CoinDCX crypto exchange has decided to do something simple and effective -- ask the community members. The aim, as per the exchange, is to shape an inclusive Web3 industry in the country. Sumit Gupta, the co-founder and CEO at CoinDCX seems is spearheading this community initiative.

This week, Gupta opened a discussion on LinkedIn, seeking advice from India's Web3 group.

“Now, six years into our journey, Neeraj and I are reaching out for your insights: beyond providing financial support, how can we meaningfully contribute to the growth of web3-based use cases in India? We aim to extend the kind of support we once deeply needed,” Gupta's post on LinkedIn said.

Many blockchain and crypto enthusiasts were quick to jot down some steps that could help the Web3 ecosystem expand to its potential in India.

“The validation of use cases, MVPs, and the establishment of early test beds are vital components in the Blockchain ecosystem. Please look into these areas,” said blockchain architect Amit Saxena, commenting on Gupta's post.

“You know how important education in this domain is. We are growing in quantity but not in quality. Sadly, the industry wants just to mint money. Not interested in backing an educational platform like ours is disappointing,” wrote Mirzad Makhdoom, founder and CEO of Kerala-based Web3 school, Tribe Academy. Makhdoom has also claimed that his Web3 school is on the verge to go bankrupt in the next three months.

Others, meanwhile, highlighted again that a revision in India's crypto tax regime could be immediately beneficial for sector players as well as investors.

In the election-bound nation, the crypto sector stakeholders are hopeful that the finance ministry will listen to the woes and consider reducing the one percent TDS on each crypto transaction to 0.01 percent when it announces the final budget for the year. This TDS cut, when announced in 2022, was explained as a way to monitor crypto transactions being processed within India as crypto transactions are largely anonymous and could be misused for criminal activities.

The CoinDCX CEO, meanwhile, has asked crypto enthusiasts to keep reaching out with issue-solving ideas.

“How can we enhance this initiative? Apart from funding, what are the most effective ways to genuinely support upcoming web3 developers in India? We are keen to hear your ideas and suggestions. Your input could help shape a more inclusive, innovative, and thriving web3 ecosystem in India. Share your thoughts, stories, or any testimonials on how we can make a bigger impact together,” Gupta's post added.

In February, the CoinDCX team partnered with now defunct crypto exchange Koinex to help the latter's distressed users access funds they might have lost access to in 2019.

In light of the escalating number of scams riddling the sector, the exchange also shared a list of dos and don'ts in February for the investor community to take into conscience.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, CoinDCX, Crypto Tax, Sumit Gupta, Web3 Education, Web3 Funding
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Xiaomi and Leica Partnership Is Here to Stay: Five Things You Should Know About This Collaboration

Related Stories

CoinDCX Seeks Advice to Grow India’s Web3 Sector, Experts Call for Early Test Beds and Education
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A55 Price, Specifications Leak; Might Launch on This Date
  2. iQoo Z9, iQoo Z9x Tipped to FeatureÂ Snapdragon SoCs,Â 6,000mAh Battery
  3. Google Unveils AI Model Called Genie That Can Generate 2D Video Games
  4. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Rumoured to Be on the Way
  5. Realme 12+ 5G SoC, Display Details, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch
  6. Xiaomi and Leica Partnership Is Here to Stay
  7. Realme Teases the Narzo 70 Pro 5G Ahead of Its Debut in March
  8. Apple Abandons Decade-Long Electric Car Project, Shifts Focus on AI
#Latest Stories
  1. CoinDCX Seeks Advice to Grow India’s Web3 Sector, Experts Call for Early Test Beds and Education
  2. Realme 12+ 5G to Launch in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC; Display Details, Colourways Revealed
  3. Realme 12 5G Spotted on Geekbench, Said to Come With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC
  4. iQoo Z9, iQoo Z9x Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Get Snapdragon SoCs, 6,000mAh Battery
  5. HMD Just Teased Two Upcoming Self-Branded Smartphones to Be Announced in July This Year
  6. Meta Orion, ‘True’ AR Smart Glasses Could Reportedly Be Revealed Later in 2024
  7. iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Plus to Sport OLED Screens With 120Hz Refresh Rate, Always-on Support
  8. Sony Brings Passkey Support on PlayStation for Secure Access: Here's How to Activate
  9. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to Launch Later This Year: Report
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Key Specifications Surface Again, Tipped to Get Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »