Technology News

CoinDCX Highlights Risk of Fraudulent Websites, Shares Safety Tips to Avoid Crypto Scams

CoinDCX has urged customers to invest in platforms that are registered with FIU-IND.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 February 2024 09:47 IST
CoinDCX Highlights Risk of Fraudulent Websites, Shares Safety Tips to Avoid Crypto Scams

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Ash_Ismail

CoinDCX says users should avoid succumbing to pressure tactics that demand immediate decisions

Highlights
  • CoinDCX urges people to not engage with unverified crypto brokers
  • Indian users advised to only invest using FIU-IND registered platforms
  • Carelessness can cause investors serious financial damage, CoinDCX says
Advertisement

The crypto industry has been a prime target for cyber criminals as the sector continues to grow in popularity. Several scams and hacks have prompted people to keep their distance. In order to spread awareness about safe engagement with crypto, Indian exchange CoinDCX has released a list of safety tips and suggestions that customers can to keep in mind while they are purchasing and selling cryptocurrency online, on the sidelines of the Safer Internet Day that is observed on February 6.

In a press release the exchange pointed out that several fake websites are in operation, warning users that these fraudulent URLs were mimicking popular exchanges — including CoinDCX. Users have also been warned about unsolicited messages that promise guaranteed/high returns or request personal information. CoinDCX also advises users to Invest in platforms that are compliant and registered with FIU-IND and warns that if Indian users invest in crypto through unregistered platforms, they could lose their money because the government could block the URLs of such facilitators at any time.

“Avoid succumbing to pressure tactics that demand immediate decisions. Remember to 'Do Your Own Research' (DYOR) before engaging with any platform or making investments. Investors should remain vigilant against the proliferation of fraudulent profiles on social media platforms," the exchange said in the press release.

In the recent past, several notable figures within the crypto industry have found scammers impersonating as them, with the intent to mislead and potentially defraud investors. Just last week, Binance Co-Founder Yi He had warned people that unidentified notorious elements are reaching out to existing or potential crypto investors, offering them scam token listings for money using her name.

In light of such events, industry experts have alerted people against engaging in direct messages with unverified users and clicking links from suspicious sources.

Since returns could be very high, crypto hackers and scammers are always flooding social media platforms looking for potential victims. As per a recent CryptoSlate report, crypto projects lost $127 million due to hacking and fraud in the month of January 2024 alone.

Orbit Chain, a cross-chain bridging project, reportedly became the first big hack incident in January and lost over $80 million in assets in a bridge hack attack. Reports also emerged recently that Ripple Executive Chairman, Chris Larsen suffered a $112 million exploit in his personal account this January.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, CoinDCX, Crypto Scam
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Nothing Phone 2a Render Leaks Online; Shows Glyph-Less Design, Revamped Camera Island

Related Stories

CoinDCX Highlights Risk of Fraudulent Websites, Shares Safety Tips to Avoid Crypto Scams
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi A3 May Get Larger Display, Camera Module; Key Specifications Tipped Via Retail Box Leak
  2. CoinDCX Highlights Risk of Fraudulent Websites, Shares Safety Tips to Avoid Crypto Scams
  3. Nothing Phone 2a Render Leaks Online; Shows Glyph-Less Design, Revamped Camera Island
  4. Redmi Buds 5 India Launch Date Set for February 12; Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Debut
  5. Oppo Reno 12, Oppo Reno 12 Pro Key Specifications Leaked; Could Get 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera: Report
  6. Google Bard to Be Renamed to Gemini; Android App, Advanced Subscription Coming Soon: Report
  7. Itel P55, Itel P55+ India Launch Date Set for February 8; Teased to Offer 45W Fast Charging
  8. Honor Choice X5 Earbuds, Honor Choice Watch Set to Launch in India Alongside Honor X9b on February 15
  9. OnePlus 12, OnePlus 11 Updated With Support for AI-Powered Features in China
  10. Telegram's New Update Brings Several Improvements to Messages, and More Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »