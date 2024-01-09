Technology News

CoinDCX Hatches a Million Dollar Plan to Reap Advantages of India’s Crackdown on Foreign Exchanges

As part of its ongoing efforts, India has ordered multiple foreign exchanges to show the status of their compliance with India’s Web3 sector laws.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 January 2024 16:58 IST
CoinDCX Hatches a Million Dollar Plan to Reap Advantages of India’s Crackdown on Foreign Exchanges

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Shaurya Singh

India is deploying crypto laws gradually to make the industry safer to engage with

Highlights
  • CoinDCX is looking to bulk up investments on its platforms
  • CoinDCX claims to have seen a spike of 2000 percent in recent investments
  • India is probing compliance status of foreign crypto firms
Advertisement

Indian crypto exchanges are reaping the benefits of the government opening compliance investigations on foreign crypto exchanges like Binance and Kraken. Over the last week, Indian crypto exchanges recorded a massive inflow of deposits, that has now opened a competition amongst Indian exchanges. CoinDCX, that claims to have seen a 2,000 percent hike in crypto desposits in the last few days, has hatched a plan to lure-in more investors to transfer their crypto investments from foreign exchanges onto its platform.

In a legit million-dollar plan, CoinDCX has decided to offer one percent bonus to all investors who make deposits on the exchange between January 9 and January 18, 2024. In an announcement shared on Tuesday, the exchange said it has earmarked a fund pool of $1 million (roughly Rs. 7 crore) to reward investors looking to migrate their crypto from non-compliant offshore exchanges to those that are registered with India's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

India is accelerating efforts to deploy legal requirements to regulate the crypto sector. After levying taxes on crypto incomes last year, India has brought the digital assets service providers into the ambit of the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Financing of Terrorism (AML-CFT) framework under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PML) Act in March 2023 as well.

As part of its ongoing efforts, India has ordered multiple foreign exchanges to show the status of their compliance with India's Web3 sector laws. The nine offshore Virtual Digital Assets Service Providers are Binance, Kucoin, Huobi, Kraken, Gate.io, Bittrex, Bitstamp, MEXC Global and Bitfinex.

“As part of compliance action against the offshore entities, Financial Intelligence Unit India (FIU IND) has issued compliance Show Cause Notices to the following nine offshore Virtual Digital Assets Service Providers (VDA SPs) under Section 13 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA)," the Ministry of Finance had disclosed in an official announcement last week.

CoinDCX, as part of its plan, will present one percent worth of Tether tokens on the total amount of deposit to the users.

“Example: If a user deposited 10 USDT worth of BTC on January 8 and 20 USDT worth of CELO on 17th Jan, you will receive 30*1 percent = 3 USDT worth of INR on the Payout Date, i.e., Feb 16, 2024- Maximum bonus is capped at Rs. 10,000 per user,” the official statement noted.

The exchange has also confirmed that its operations are registered with India's FIU and have further vouched to comply with India's crypto rules.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, CoinDCX, Crypto India, Crypto Laws
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
TCL 50 XL Nxtpaper 5G, 50 XE Nxtpaper 5G With Up to 6.8-Inch 120Hz Displays Unveiled at CES 2024

Related Stories

CoinDCX Hatches a Million Dollar Plan to Reap Advantages of India’s Crackdown on Foreign Exchanges
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series India Delivery and Sales Dates Tipped
  2. Oppo Reno 11 Series Promised to Get 3 Years of Android Version Upgrades
  3. Poco X6 Pro Camera, Display Details Teased Ahead of January 11 Launch
  4. Vivo Y28 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Debuts in India:: See Price
  5. Moto G34 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Gets a Price Cut in India: Check Revised Rates
  7. Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro, ROG Phone 8 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Debut
  8. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Reportedly Gets a New 4GB + 128GB Variant in India
  9. MSI Claw A1M With Intel Core Ultra 7 Chip Unveiled at CES 2024: See Price
  10. Sony's XR Headset With 4K OLED Microdisplays Will Launch Later This Year
#Latest Stories
  1. Dollar Steady, Bitcoin Holds Gains Ahead of Expected Spot ETF Approval
  2. iQoo Z9 Series Alleged Renders Tip Design, Might Feature Dual Rear Cameras
  3. CoinDCX Hatches a Million Dollar Plan to Reap Advantages of India’s Crackdown on Foreign Exchanges
  4. TCL 50 XL Nxtpaper 5G, 50 XE Nxtpaper 5G With Up to 6.8-Inch 120Hz Displays Unveiled at CES 2024
  5. Honor Magic 6 Series Design Teased in Official Renders; Colourways, Storage Options Confirmed
  6. CES 2024: Intel Unveils 14th Gen Mobile, Desktop Processors, Including New HX-Series for Gaming Laptops
  7. Oppo Reno 11 Pro, Reno 11 to Debut With Android 14-Based ColorOS 14 in India, Will Get 3 OS Upgrades
  8. MSI Claw A1M With Intel Core Ultra 7 Chip, 7-Inch Screen Launched at CES 2024; to Rival Steam Deck, ROG Ally
  9. Stranger Things Season 5 Finally Begins Production at Netflix, Show Shares Crew Picture
  10. Japan’s E-Commerce Major Mercari Plans to Open BTC Payments For Over 20 Million Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »