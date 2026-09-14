Symbiosis Recovers 15 BTC Following Attack on syBTC Minting

The cross-chain liquidity protocol Symbiosis recovered about 15 BTC after a hacker attack on its Bitcoin Bridge, but the native Bitcoin path remains offline for now. Symbiosis said the security issue occurred on September 11 after an attacker exploited a flaw in the Bitcoin Bridge, forcing the protocol to suspend its native BTC paths and isolate the bridge from other components of its network. The recovered Bitcoin was transferred to a team-managed multisig wallet.

Symbiosis Keeps Other Cross-Chain Routes Operational

Symbiosis has not provided a loss figure, as its accounting process is ongoing while it reaches out to liquidity providers affected by the attack. Initially, Symbiosis offered the attacker a white-hat bounty of 20 per cent of the total stolen amount. According to Symbiosis, once the deadline passes, it will provide the same reward to anyone who helps recover more funds.

The attack was limited to Symbiosis's Bitcoin Bridge, while other routes using EVM chains, TRON, and TON remained active. The company's Octopools solution and relayer network remained operational during the response. Swaps using Bitcoin can now be performed again via third-party integrations, such as Chainflip and THORChain.

No exact dates have been provided yet by Symbiosis about the recovery of the native Bitcoin Bridge. Blockaid, a blockchain security company, found that the attack involved a much larger mint of tokens than the amount the hacker managed to convert into other tokens. According to Blockaid, a call to the Symbiosis BridgeV2 contract on BNB Chain led to the minting of about 46.1 billion syBTC and its transfer to a newly generated address. The total was almost 2,000 times higher than Bitcoin's hard cap of 21 million BTC.

According to another report by Blockaid in July, crypto losses hit $1 billion (roughly Rs. 9,566 crore) in the first half of 2026 as the sector saw its highest tally of hacks in six months. The two blockchain networks, Ethereum and Solana, experienced the biggest impact from attacks on their systems. While code exploitation was the cause of Ethereum attacks, key and signing infrastructure breaches were the reason behind Solana losses.