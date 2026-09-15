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MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Built on a 2nm Process Launched With Support for LPDDR6 RAM and UFS 5 Storage

MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset supports 1080p native resolution, owing to its Dimensity Neural Graphics Architecture.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 15 September 2026 15:30 IST
MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Built on a 2nm Process Launched With Support for LPDDR6 RAM and UFS 5 Storage

Photo Credit: MediaTek

MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC delivers a peak clock of 4.55GHz

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Highlights
  • MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro features Generative AI Engine 3.0
  • MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro delivers enhanced ray tracing performance
  • MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro will power the new Oppo Find X10 series
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MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset was launched globally on Tuesday as the chipmaker's most advanced and capable mobile platform. The new MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC is fabricated on a 2nm process, competing with Apple's A20 Pro chipset and Samsung's Exynos 2600 SoC. The flagship octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series chipset comprises two prime cores, three performance cores, and three efficiency cores. It also gets a new cache architecture. The chipmaker claims that the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC delivers enhanced efficiency and performance. It also gets MediaTek's latest scheduling engine. The mobile platform is equipped with a dual NPU architecture, too.

MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Chipset Introduced

The Taiwan-based chipmaker has introduced its flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro mobile platform. The octa-core chipset is built on a 2nm process. Moreover, it features a 2 + 3 + 3 AI Compute Fusion CPU architecture, with three efficiency cores clocked at 3.10GHz, three performance cores clocked at 4.35GHz, and two prime cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.55GHz.

It also gets the new L2 + L3 cache architecture, along with support for LPDDR6 RAM and UFS 5 storage. The SoC features the 1090 NPU with dedicated Performance and Flexible cores. Moreover, the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset features the new Mali G2 Ultra NX GPU, with a system cache of 10MB.

mediatek 9600 pro inline MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro

MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC features the 10th-generation Super Performance NPU 1090
Photo Credit: MediaTek

 

The AI Imaging Fusion Architecture of the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC gets Semantic Analysis Engine, TrueColor Engine, and FastFocus Engine. The SoC is claimed to deliver 33 percent improved RAM performance and 100 percent faster read/write speed over last year's Dimensity 9500 chip.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset also features a Dual NPU Architecture with Dimensity Agentic AI Engine. It gets the new eNPU 2.0 with the integrated SensorHub for enhanced AI performance, delivering 40 percent higher efficiency.

Additionally, the chipset features the 10th-generation Super Performance NPU 1090, offering 51 percent faster LLM performance, with the Generative AI Engine 3.0, support for the latest AI hybrid attention, and lossless LLM compression, while delivering 2x INT4 compute. It also supports Mixture of Experts (MoE) LLMs for on-device inference.

MediaTek announced that the Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset gets the new Neural Graphics Architecture with the third-generation Raytracing Engine. The company claims that it is the first implementation of a console-level ray tracing pipeline. Owing to its new Dimensity Neural Graphics Architecture, the chipset supports 1080p native resolution. Moreover, the Dimensity 9600 Pro supports up to 4K/240 fps video recording.

The chipmaker has also shared the benchmark results of the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC. On the 3DMark Steel Nomad Light test, it showed a performance gain of 27 percent over the Dimensity 9500 chip. The Dimensity 9600 Pro managed to score 3,029 points on 3DMark's Solar Bay Extreme test, which is 18 percent higher than the Dimensity 9500 SoC's 2,570 points.

MediaTek also claims that the flagship Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset consumed 24 percent less power at peak performance, compared to last year's Dimensity 9500 during the Steel Nomad Light test. On Geekbench 7's single-core performance test, the SoC managed to score 3,465 points, while scoring 11,500 points in the multi-core performance test. Similarly, on 3DMark's Solar Bay Extreme test, it scored 3,065 points, higher than Dimensity 9500's 2,585 points.

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Further reading: MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro, MediaTek
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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