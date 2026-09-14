Oppo Watch S2 is confirmed to launch in China next week, along with the new Oppo Find X10 series. Ahead of its debut, the company has announced that the new smartphone is now available for pre-order in the country via its online store. The tech firm has also revealed the design, colourways, key specifications, and features of the upcoming smartwatch. The Oppo Watch S2 will be offered in three colour options. The wearable will be lighter than its predecessor, which was launched in China last year. It will also arrive with a new fat-burning mode and a new health-tracking sensor.

Oppo Watch S2 Design, Features

In a post on Weibo on Monday, the tech firm announced that the upcoming Oppo Watch S2 is now available for pre-order in the country via the Oppo China online store. The new smartwatch will go on sale in China in three colour options, namely “Vibrant Orange”, “Misty Powder”, and “Mountain Shadow Grey” (translated from Chinese). The company has also revealed the design and other details of the soon-to-be-launched smartwatch.

The Oppo Watch S2 will sport a round dial, similar to its predecessor. It will also be 8.9mm thick, the same as its predecessor. However, the Oppo Watch S2 will be lighter than last year's Oppo Watch S1, weighing 34.4g instead of the Watch S's 35g, excluding the strap. The Oppo Watch S2 will also ship with the company's new FatMax “Super Fat Burning” mode, offering a personalised fat-burning heart rate.

On top of this, the Oppo Watch S2 will offer the effective “fat-burning gram visualisation”. The upcoming smartwatch will also feature an upgraded health-tracking sensor. The optical sensor is claimed to deliver 75 percent enhanced anti-interference (translated from Chinese), along with a claimed exercise heart rate accuracy of 98.8 percent.

The Oppo Watch S2 is also claimed to deliver up to 10 days of battery life. With regular use, the smartwatch is claimed to provide up to seven days of battery life and up to four days with an always-on display. Moreover, it will now display live activities, such as updates from food delivery, ride-hailing, and navigation apps. The smartwatch is confirmed to be launched in China on September 22, along with the new Oppo Find X10, Find X10 Pro, Find X10 Pro Max, and Find X10 E.