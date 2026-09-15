Samsung Galaxy A18 price and specifications have reportedly leaked again, offering new details about Samsung's upcoming budget smartphone. The latest report also revises several details that had emerged in previous leaks about the device. The information currently available relates to the French market and may not represent the configuration that Samsung eventually offers elsewhere. The reported price is lower than an earlier leak suggested, while the handset is also expected to differ in some hardware areas. Samsung has not yet confirmed the Galaxy A18 or revealed its launch date.

Samsung Galaxy A18 4G Price, Availability (Expected)

According to a Dealabs report, the Samsung Galaxy A18 4G could cost EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 30,900) in France. This is EUR 20 (roughly Rs. 2,200) below the EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 33,100) price mentioned in previous leaks.

The French model is expected to come in a single 128GB configuration, while the report adds that a 256GB version could be available in other regions. It is tipped to be offered in Black, Light Blue and Silver colourways.

Samsung Galaxy A18 4G Specifications, Features (Expected)

The Galaxy A18 4G could feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Samsung could equip the phone with an octa-core Exynos 1610 chipset built on a 5nm process with clock speeds of up to 2.4GHz. The phone could run Android 17 and receive up to six generations of OS and security updates.

An earlier leak instead pointed to the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The reported configuration pairs the processor with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while a microSD card could expand storage by up to 2TB.

For photography, Samsung could add a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera to the rear camera module of the Galaxy A18 4G. The phone could also feature a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

A 5,000mAh battery could power the Galaxy A18 4G, with 25W fast charging handling wired charging. The phone could support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 and USB Type-C. Samsung could also give it an IP64 rating for protection against dust and splashes. The handset is said to measure 164.4x77.9x7.7mm, while the phone could weigh 196g. The latest leak puts its weight at 3g above the 193g figure from the earlier report.