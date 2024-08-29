Technology News
English Edition

CoinSwitch Sues WazirX in Attempt to Recover $9.65 Million of Its Own Funds

CoinSwitch said that as an exchange aggregator, it maintained seven percent liquidity on third-party exchanges.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 August 2024 12:47 IST
CoinSwitch Sues WazirX in Attempt to Recover $9.65 Million of Its Own Funds

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Sergie Tokmakov

CoinSwitch has not provided elaborate details on the legal action it is pursuing against WazirX

Highlights
  • One of WazirX’s multi-sig wallets was hacked on July 18
  • CoinSwitch said two percent of its total funds were saved on WazirX
  • The exchange fears complete recovery of its funds may not be possible
Advertisement

ndian crypto exchange CoinSwitch has decided to take legal action against its troubled contemporary WazirX in an attempt to recover its funds stuck on the latter's platform following a hack last month. In a detailed post published on X, CoinSwitch disclosed that two percent of its total funds — worth Rs. 810 crore (roughly $9.65 million) — were saved with WazirX. Following the breach of one of WazirX's multi-sig wallets in July, the crypto exchange froze all withdrawals, leading to CoinSwitch's funds being stuck. CoinSwitch said it had used its own treasury to ensure 1:1 ratio to back users' crypto holdings on its platform.

CoinSwitch said that as an exchange aggregator, it maintained seven percent liquidity on third-party exchanges. The exchange revealed it had Rs. 12. 4 crore in INR, Rs. 28.7 crore in ERC20 tokens, and Rs. 39.9 crore in other tokens maintained on WazirX. CoinSwitch fears that given WazirX's controversial approach to financial restructuring, a complete recovery of these funds may not be possible.

“According to the WazirX claim, only ERC20 tokens were impacted in the alleged cyber-attack. That translates to less than one percent of total CoinSwitch funds,” the exchange said on X. “We have attempted to be in regular touch with WazirX since the day of the incident but have not been able to reach a solution to recover the funds that are stuck on their platform. So, we are now taking steps, including legal action.”

For now, CoinSwitch has not provided elaborate details on the legal action it is pursuing against WazirX.

CoinSwitch also assured its users that their funds on the platform were safe. The exchange said it would publish a transparency report in the coming days, as well.

“Overall, we hold funds that are 1.51 times the user assets invested through CoinSwitch. Our total assets, which are significantly more than the user holdings, give us the ability to absorb external shocks,” the exchange claimed.

WazirX has not yet publicly reacted to the development. Gadgets360 has reached out to the crypto exchange for comment.

This week, WazirX's Singapore-based majority stakeholder entity, Zettai Pte Ltd. sought a moratorium — a breathing room — in order to restructure its finances. Zettai's application, filed in a Singapore court, and WazirX estimate that it may take at least six months to formulate a scheme, which if approved by the creditors and sanctioned by the Singapore Court, “would be legally binding on all relevant parties.”

On July 18, one of WazirX's multi-sig wallets placed under the oversight of Liminal Custody was hacked, leading to the theft of over $230 million (roughly Rs. 1,931 crore). Both Liminal and WazirX have claimed that their respective systems were not violated in this attack, citing internal investigations, leaving affected users confused and restless.

WazirX had suspended all trading, withdrawal, and deposit services following the hack. This week, the exchange allowed its users to process INR withdrawals of up to 66 percent of their funds. The remaining 34 percent of the funds of each user remain frozen for now as the probe into the incident continues. Crypto withdrawals on WazirX remain suspended for now.

North Korea's infamous Lazarus Group is the prime suspect in this hack. Confirmation from WazirX, however, remains awaited.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, WazirX, CoinSwitch, X, Crypto, WazirX Hack
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
OTT Releases This Week: IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, and More

Related Stories

CoinSwitch Sues WazirX in Attempt to Recover $9.65 Million of Its Own Funds
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple May Pack 12GB RAM Exclusively on This iPhone 17 Series Phone
  2. Tecno Unveils World's First Tri-Fold Phone With Massive 10-inch Display
  3. iPhone 17 Series May Get More RAM Than iPhone 16 Family
  4. Poco Pad 5G Review: Deja Vu
  5. OTT Releases This Week: IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, and More
  6. Jio Increases Prices of Prepaid Plans With Free Netflix Subscription
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Renders Hint at Design Tweaks
  8. Motorola S50 Spotted on Geekbench; May Get MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
  9. Asus Vivobook S15 OLED Review: An Excellent 15-Inch Laptop
  10. This Is How NASA Plans to Bring Back Astronauts Stuck in Space
#Latest Stories
  1. CoinSwitch Sues WazirX in Attempt to Recover $9.65 Million of Its Own Funds
  2. NASA's Perseverance Rover Ascends Jezero Crater, Exploring Mars' Ancient Terrain
  3. Reflect Orbital Plans to ‘Sell Sunlight’ at Night With the Help of Satellite Mirrors
  4. Oppo Enco X3 Tipped to Launch in China This Year as a Rebranded Version of Flagship OnePlus TWS
  5. iPhone 17 Pro Max to Get 12GB RAM, New Vapour Chamber Cooling System Exclusively: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Motorola S50 Spotted on Geekbench; May Get MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
  7. Google Photos Could Introduce One-Tap Editing via Video 'Presets' on Android: Report
  8. Airtel Payments Bank Smartwatch With RuPay Chip Launched in India in Partnership With Noise and NPCI
  9. WazirX’s Singapore-Based Stakeholder Zettai Applies for Moratorium to Restructure Funds
  10. Reliance Jio Raises Price of Prepaid Plans With Netflix Subscription: See New Prices, Benefits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »