Technology News
English Edition

India’s Self Custodial Okto Wallet Acquires Licence in Ras Al Khaimah as Part of UAE Expansion

Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX launched Okto as a completely native DeFi (decentralised finance) app with multichain compatibility.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 August 2024 16:01 IST
India’s Self Custodial Okto Wallet Acquires Licence in Ras Al Khaimah as Part of UAE Expansion

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Sergie Tokmakov

Okto was launched by CoinDCX in 2022

Highlights
  • Okto is compatible with Ethereum, Base and BSC
  • RAK hosts the world’s first Web3-dedicated free zone
  • The name of this freezone is RAK Digital Assets Oasis (RAK DAO)
Advertisement

Okto, the self-custodial crypto wallet developed by Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX, has secured a business licence in UAE's Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) city. This marks a pivotal milestone in Okto's plans for expansion in international markets, starting with the UAE, the company said on Tuesday. The reason why this licence is important is because RAK has established the world's first and only Free Zone dedicated to supporting and nurturing businesses working around digital assets — the RAK Digital Assets Oasis (RAK DAO).

In 2022, CoinDCX launched Okto as a completely native DeFi (decentralised finance) app with multichain compatibility. The Indian crypto exchange's wallet platform claims to use multi-party computation (MPC) technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and multi-factor authentication to provide security for user assets.

By securing the business licence in RAK, Okto will be able to access the comprehensive set of provisions that the RAK DAO's has put in place to support the growth of Web3 firms. On its official website, the free zone said it helps Web3 firms open bank accounts, obtain office workspaces, and access opportunities to secure fundings. Entrepreneurs from the Web3 sector can also procure residency visas and blockchain resources to grow operations.

“Okto has already onboarded more than a million users in one year. This business license will add another layer of confidence and trust to our users. We are confident that this milestone will accelerate the adoption of Web3 among the mainstream audience," Okto Co-Founder Neeraj Khandelwal said in a prepared statement.

This licence will give Okto the opportunity to explore the potential of UAE's Web3 sector. The platform lets users establish new self-custody wallets, import existing ones, and export their self-custody wallets to alternate software platforms. The blockchains that Okto supports include Ethereum, Base, BSC, Arbitrum, Solana, and Polygon.

Back in October last year, Okto teamed up with Transak to make its platform accessible across 60 countries and 155 jurisdictions. Transak is a developer integration toolkit to let users buy/sell crypto in any app, website or web plugin.

Given the rise in hacks on crypto exchanges (WazirX was the most recent firm to be impacted), the discussions around the importance of investors holding their assets in self-custody have also gained momentum among members of the global crypto community.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Okto, CoinDCX, UAE Expansion, Cryptocurrency
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Smart TV Series With Google TV, 4K Displays Launched in India in Three Sizes

Related Stories

India’s Self Custodial Okto Wallet Acquires Licence in Ras Al Khaimah as Part of UAE Expansion
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Android 15 Update Release Timeline Reportedly Confirmed by Google
  2. Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Timeline Tipped; Key Features Surface Online Again
  3. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Design Officially Teased; India Launch Set
  4. YouTube Premium Just Got More Expensive in India: Check New Prices
  5. Vivo T3 Pro 5G First Impressions
  6. Airtel Announces New Bundle With Apple TV+ and Music for Users in India
  7. Vivo T3 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  8. Xiaomi X Pro QLED Smart TV Series With Google TV Debuts in India
  9. Redmi Watch 5 Active With 2-Inch LCD Screen Launched in India: See Price
  10. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G India Price Range, Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F05 Design Suggested Through Leaked Renders; Could Launch Soon
  2. WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing New Shortcut to Mark All Chats as ‘Read’ At Once
  3. Airtel Announces Offers on Apple TV+ and Music for Mobile, Wi-Fi Subscribers in India
  4. Sony Said to host PlayStation State of Play Showcase in September
  5. Xiaomi’s First Proprietary 5G Chipset for Smartphones Tipped to Launch Next Year
  6. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Design Officially Teased; Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  7. Pioneer Smart Dashcams With 4K Video, AI Capabilities and ADAS Features Unveiled in India: Price, Features
  8. India’s Self Custodial Okto Wallet Acquires Licence in Ras Al Khaimah as Part of UAE Expansion
  9. Android 15 Update Release Timeline Confirmed via Google's Android 14 Downgrade OTA Update
  10. Xiaomi X Pro QLED Smart TV Series With Google TV, 4K Displays Launched in India in Three Sizes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »